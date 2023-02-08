Nike Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, is set to release iconic silhouettes and makeovers throughout the year 2023. Earlier this year, the Jordan brand unofficially announced 2023 as a "Jordan Year" to honor Michael Jordan's jersey number "23". To commemorate the special year, the label is planning to release a luxurious Wings collection of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the upcoming luxurious 'Wings' collection is a perfect homage to the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The Wings collection will release five special-edition Air Jordan 1 makeovers, which will each retail at a four-figure price range.

An official release date for the 5-piece Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the collection will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers during the Holidays of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection, which will feature two Air Jordan 1 High and three Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker makeovers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection will feature two Air Jordan 1 High and three Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker makeovers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike can be linked back to 1984 when the duo first introduced the Air Jordan 1 sneaker to the world. The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most pop-culturally relevant sneaker lines of all time and can be credited with linking the fashion and sneaker world with the basketball world.

The duo permanently altered the world of basketball and fashion. The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model is one of the most popular sneaker models and has maintained an undeniable presence for more than three decades. The official swoosh label site introduces the iconic 1985-released Air Jordan 1 sneaker model:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

KicksFinder @KicksFinder

(Wings Collection)



🗓️ Holiday 2023

DZ3140-100 (LOW); DZ3140-102 (LOW); DZ3139-001 (HIGH); DZ3139-002 (HIGH)

$1500/$1300 USD

📸 @zSneakerHeadz; @sneakerfiles FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Phantom" & Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Wolf Grey"(Wings Collection)🗓️ Holiday 2023DZ3140-100 (LOW); DZ3140-102 (LOW); DZ3139-001 (HIGH); DZ3139-002 (HIGH)$1500/$1300 USD FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Phantom" & Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Wolf Grey"(Wings Collection)🗓️ Holiday 2023📝 DZ3140-100 (LOW); DZ3140-102 (LOW); DZ3139-001 (HIGH); DZ3139-002 (HIGH)💰 $1500/$1300 USD📸 @zSneakerHeadz; @sneakerfiles https://t.co/m00m23uutW

Although the Jordan label is not a luxury fashion or sportswear label, the brand has recently collaborated with multiple high-end fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, which led to the brandcharginge consumers high prices. Aside from the luxury collaborations, the brand has also launched online collections such as the "Pinnacle" pack, which retails for $400, which is well over the usual price range.

The Jordan brand is reaching for the sky by releasing a 5-piece Air Jordan 1 sneaker pack, which will be retailing at a four-figure price range. The collection is linked to Jordan Brand's 'Wings for the Future Foundation'.

The collection pieces will be clad in neutral colorways of black, white and gray. The collection pieces include -

1) Air Jordan 1 High 85 Wings “Black Wolf Gray,” which will come clad in a 'Black/Wolf Gray/Metallic Gold' color scheme

2) Air Jordan 1 High 85 Wings “Phantom Wolf Gray”, which will come clad in a 'Phantom/Wolf Gray/Sanddrift/Metallic Gold' color scheme.

Shameless ”🤷🏻‍♂️” The White Mike Lowrey” @SSBrandon



High: $1500

Low: $1300



“Jordan Wings For The Future Foundation” gets the proceeds



Expect nothing short of classic Italian-designer quality Watched every major online sneaker publication rush the little-to-no information on four Air Jordan 1’s dubbed: “Wings Collection”.High: $1500Low: $1300“Jordan Wings For The Future Foundation” gets the proceedsExpect nothing short of classic Italian-designer quality Watched every major online sneaker publication rush the little-to-no information on four Air Jordan 1’s dubbed: “Wings Collection”.High: $1500Low: $1300“Jordan Wings For The Future Foundation” gets the proceeds 👍Expect nothing short of classic Italian-designer quality 👀 https://t.co/qLLGkqGvwX

3) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 Wings “Summit White French Blue,” which will come clad in a 'Summit White/French Blue/Neutral Gray/Sail' color scheme

4) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Summit White Wolf Gray,” which will come clad in a 'Summit White/Wolf Gray/Sanddrift' color scheme.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 Wings “Panda,” which will come clad in a 'Summit White/Black/Football Gray/Phantom' color scheme.

All five pieces will be constructed out of ultra-premium materials and special packaging. The collection will feature two Nike Air Jordan 1 High '85 and three Nike Air Jordan 1 Low '85 sneakers, which will retail at $1500 and $1300, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes