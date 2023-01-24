Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT FAMU sneakers: Where to buy, Price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has been revealing multiple makeovers upon the all-time favorite and beloved Air Jordan 1 model. The Jordan label, who can be credited with creating the most iconic sneaker lineage, is especially keeping technological development as a top priority for 2023.

As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it is giving special attention over the debuting silhouette AJ1 and its iterations. One of the most recent sneaker models from the lineups is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which debuted in 2020.

According to the official label of the swoosh label, he shoe's latest colorway to be revealed is called FAMU. The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "FAMU" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime in 2023 at the price of $150.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT FAMU sneakers are a nod to the Florida A&M University

The 1984-signed deal between the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and the swoosh label can be credited with bringing the basketball and sneaker world closer to the fashion and streetwear world.

As it happens, the duo's signature shoe line, AJ1, has reached new heights of popularity within the sneaker community, as it instantly draws in the attention of every sneakerhead with its iconic looks and high-end collaborations. One of the iterations of the Air Jordan 1 is the Zoom CMFT, which is an innovative model.

Having debuted in 2020, the swoosh label the model updated the Zoom cushioning and engineering of the iconic show's model. As such, he AJ1 Zoom CMFT sneaker model features layered design, pull-tabs, and visible sponge ankle.

The silhouette has been revealed in multiple makeovers, including "Valentine's Day," "Lunar New Year," "Hare," and many more. The official swoosh label site introduces the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT sneaker model as the following:

“Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.”

The silhouette's uppers is made up of suede material and indulges in Florida A&M University's tonal and vibrant color palette. The base of the sneaker's upper comes clad in a light tan shade, which can be seen accentuated over the perforated vamps, midfoot panels, and mesh tongue constructs.

The light tan base contrasts with the suede bright green overlays, which are added over the toe boxes, lace system, ankle collars, and heel counters. Moreover, another hue is added to the mix with the original orange mesh base, which is slightly visible in the rear. The titular orange cut-outs can be seen along the upper collar and the midfoot swooshes.

