Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP restock news sends internet into a frenzy: "10 million people needs it"

The Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP, also known as the "Defining Moments Pack," was released in 2006 to celebrate Michael Jordan's historic achievements with the Chicago Bulls. The pack consisted of two colorways: a black and gold version and a white and gold version.

Both shoes feature patent leather uppers, translucent outsoles, and gold accents. The shoes were released in limited quantities and have since become highly sought after by sneaker collectors.

The sneaker label decided to release the pair again in December 2023. Social media platforms are flowing with the news, and fans are too excited about the re-introduction of the shoe. Here is what @ae12_nyc and many other fans commented on in an Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Fans reaction on Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP restock news (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP restock news

Sneakerheads love the Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP for several reasons. The shoes are a tribute to Michael Jordan, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his achievements with the Chicago Bulls. Black and gold colorways, in particular, are associated with the Bulls' championship runs in the late 1990s, which adds to the shoe's nostalgic appeal.

As per the various social media leaks, the sneaker will drop 1 million pairs of Air Jordan 11 DMP, and fans are going crazy over it. Given their illustrious past and widespread appeal, it seems like every sneakerhead wants the pair.

Sneakerheads are concerned about whether they will be able to obtain the sneakers since so many people will be vying for them. It is clear from reading the comments that the strong demand will prevent 1 million pairs from being enough.

Sneakerheads will go straight to Nike headquarters if they don't get a pair of Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP. They are all worried about whether they will get the right size or whether the SNKRS app will take their orders. But whatever the worries are about, they are all very excited about the comeback.

The Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP will launch on December 9

On December 9, 2023, the sneaker label will bring back the classic Nike Air Jordan 11 DMP model, which will retail for $225. Everything about the sneaker pair will be the same as the OG except for the material. The restocked version will be made of full leather instead of mesh.

It is a very well-designed and high-quality shoe. The patent leather upper and gold accents give the shoe a luxurious look and feel, while the translucent outsole adds a unique touch. The shoe's overall design is sleek and timeless, making it a popular choice for both sneakerheads and casual shoe enthusiasts.

It is currently uncertain if the pair will, like the demo version of "DMP" Jordan 11, contain the popular "JORDAN" inscribed alongside the eyelets. Be ready to grab the highly-demanded pairs of AJ 11 in December.

