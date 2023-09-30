Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's collaborative sneaker lineage can be credited with producing few of the most iconic sneaker models. However, Jordan himself has always preferred to wearthe Air Jordan 11 and claimed it to be his favorite silhouette.

The AJ11 sneaker model has been one of the most desired pairs from the Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which kick-started in 1985. It became incredibly popular among sneakerheads and MJ's fans as it marked the momentous occasion of Michael Jordan's return to the basketball court after a short hiatus.

Now, the Swoosh label is creating nostalgia once again as it is reported that the iconic Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway is slated to be re-released in 2024.

The brand will be reigniting the hype of the Air Jordan 11 sneaker model by giving fans a chance to reminisce Michael's heyday as a basketball player.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker, Zsneakerheads, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneakers, which gives a nod to the 1995 NBA Playoffs sneaker colorway

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneakers gives a nod to the 1995 NBA Playoffs sneaker colorway (Image via GOAT)

The Air Jordan 11 sneaker model debuted in 1995 as the Veteran Tinker Hatfield designed the silhouette for basketball courts. The shoe was designed for Michael Jordan's return to the court.

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" was originally spotted on MJ's feet during the 1995 NBA playoffs and made its big screen debut with the 1996-premiered Space Jam movie.

The sneakers were then released multiple times including on December 13, 2000, December 23, 2009, and lastly December 10, 2016.

The recent 2016 Retro Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" became a huge success and Nike’s Brand President Trevor Edwards announced:

“The Space Jam 11 was the largest and most successful shoe launch in the history of Nike.”

The shoe's impact was huge and the Swoosh label's official site gives a brief of the same:

"With its sleek aerodynamics and sophisticated patent leather shine, the Air Jordan 11 became one of the most sought-after sneakers in the game even before its big screen debut in the animated classic Space Jam. An instant favorite among players, the AJ 11 remains an unbeatable blend of elegance and attitude."

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneakers' pictures haven't been released yet, however, we can expect the pair to come clad in a "Black / Dark Concord / White" color scheme, similar to the previous restocks.

Expand Tweet

The sneakers were designed to help Michael Jordan shuffle his foot and make difficult movements easily. The shoes' upper features patent leather panels upon the forefoot and midsoles to allow the sneakers to seamlessly blend the athleisure looks with evening wear.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" are expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The pair is reported to be released with a price tag of $190 and full-family sizing.