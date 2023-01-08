Nike Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label led a successful year as it shone a spotlight on the Air Jordan 2 silhouette throughout 2022. The swoosh label alongside the Jordan team released multiple makeovers upon the AJ2 in 2022 after its initial release in 1986. The trend will now continue in 2023 as the label will launch an "Atmosphere" makeover in craft form.

The company launched many collaborative makeovers with labels such as J Balvin, Maison Chateau Rogue, Nina Chanel Abney, and Two 18. However, the upcoming "Atmosphere" makeover is the latest GR upon Michael Jordan's second signature shoe.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere" sneakers hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 8, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere" sneakers will feature a Seersucker pattern in Pale Vanilla and Photon Dust color scheme

The Nike Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere" sneakers will feature a seersucker pattern (Image via @masterchefian/Instagram)

The swoosh label debuted the Air Jordan 2 sneaker model back in 1986. The Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore-designed silhouette marked a new era in the sneaker world due to its luxurious, sophisticated, and innovative design.

The Air Jordan 2 silhouette was relegated to the background for decades and finally received the respect it deserves in 2022. The AJ2 silhouette now further honors the shoe with the upcoming release in the "Atmosphere" makeover.

The retro Air Jordan 2 silhouette has been given a unique color palette and material construct. The base of the sneakers comes constructed out of seersucker fabric, instead of the usual leather construction seen on the Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore-designed models.

The sneakers come clad in an "Atmosphere / Pale Vanilla / White / Photon Dust" color scheme. The upper features a gingham pattern with pale vanilla and white hues. The silhouette is perfect for the Summer / Spring seasons. A white hue is added to the midsoles and laces.

Lastly, the Photon Dust hue is added over the rubber outsoles. The creamy trim over the entire shoe finishes off the look.

The official site introduces the Air Jordan 2 silhouette as it mentions:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

The Nike site further describes the details of the Air Jordan 2 silhouette as it states:

"Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style. Throughout 1986/1987, Jordan scored a league record 23 points in a row on his way to professional basketball's second-ever 3000-point season."

The Air Jordan 2 "Atmosphere" sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 8, 2023, at a retail price of $150. The date is tentative and is yet to be confirmed by Nike.

Poll : 0 votes