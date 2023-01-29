Nike Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-brand are credited with releasing the iconic Air Jordan. For nearly four decades, Jordan Brand and Nike have collaborated on a variety of AJ sneaker iterations, the most recent of which is the "Oil Green" Air Jordan 4.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label unofficially stated earlier this year that 2023 will be the "Jordan Year," with "23" representing MJ's jersey number. The latest Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green" is a vibrant color, which will be released right before the summer season.

The Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on February 9, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

Michael Jordan and Nike permanently altered both the basketball and sneaker worlds in 1984 as they launched the iconic Air Jordan lineage. Michael Jordan's career took off when he signed with the swoosh label. The official website elaborates on Michael Jordan's ties to basketball and fashion as:

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The latest sneaker to appear in the sneaker catalog is Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green." The official site introduces the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model as:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

The "Oil Green," better known as Seafoam in the sneaker community, is the newest colorway to receive a facelift. The pair comes in Oil Green, Black, and White hues and will be released exclusively in women's sizes. The official site introduces the AJ4 "Oil Green" sneakers as:

"New year, new you, same Tinker Hatfield classic from '89. Back with all the original trimmings, including the famous "wings" that let you customize your lace setup, the AJ4 brings its everlasting game to your wardrobe. The iconic design stays easy to style with its White backdrop, while splashes of Oil Green add a season-right twist that keeps you looking sharp."

The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of smooth leather, mesh, and TPU materials. The majority of the upper comes in smooth leather in a white hue. The white contrasts with the Seafoam hue, which is accentuated over the tongue tags Jumpman logo, inner lining, and eyelet area.

Pops of black hue is added over the Air Jordan's midsoles and upper. The branding details are added with the "Jumpman" logo upon the sock liners, heel tabs, outsoles, and tongue tags, which further feature the iconic "Flight" lettering.

The design is finished with two-toned midsoles, featuring black and white, and two-toned rubber outsoles featuring oil-green and white hues. The Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green" sneakers are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 9, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

