Nike Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan has continued to surprise fans with their various releases throughout 2023. The label is currently at its 37th signature model and are additionally always returning with iterations of their retro models. The latest model to receive a makeover is the Air Jordan 6 in the "Celestial Gold" colorway.

The Jordan Brand is currently celebrating the "Jordan Year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number as a player of the Chicago Bulls. The latest colorway, i.e. Air Jordan 6 "Celestial Gold" sneakers, will be dressed in a neutral makeover with golden hints.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Nice Kicks, House of Heat, and more, the sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 15, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold" sneakers, which will be released in July 2023

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold" sneakers will be released in July 2023 (Image via House of Heat)

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-branded Jordan label kick-started their partnership deal in 1984 and debuted the first sneaker Air Jordan 1 in 1985 as part of its basketball shoe lineup.

Soon after, many other silhouettes were released with the line currently at its 37th signature sneaker model. The retro Air Jordan 6 sneaker model was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield in 1991. The Jordan label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible dr. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year."

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD Air Jordan 6 Craft “Celestial Gold” set for a July 15th release Air Jordan 6 Craft “Celestial Gold” set for a July 15th release ✨ https://t.co/VXuXW9uV4l

The impending Air Jordan 6 "Celestial Gold" sneakers will be a part of the "Craft" sneaker line, which explores the premium tooling and suede selections across the silhouette. The latest sneaker in the lineage is Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold" sneakers were revealed by @j23app via its official Instagram handle. The sneaker model is rumored to arrive in Summer 2023.

An official image for the sneaker hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet, however, a speculative mock-up for the sneaker has been revealed by Sole Retriever.

KIXIFY @Kixify 🥵 Thoughts for this pair ? Air Jordan 6 Craft Celestial Gold🥵 Thoughts for this pair ? Air Jordan 6 Craft Celestial Gold ✨🥵 Thoughts for this pair ? https://t.co/BXxGapjdvf

The upper of the shoe will be constructed out of suede material, with the base of the sneaker being clad in a white hue. The white base contrasts with multiple Celestial Gold accents, which are placed upon the tongues, heels, and midsoles.

Both the base and the overlays of the sneakers are done in white hue. The look is finished off with the white sole unit alongside icy translucent blue accents upon the tread.

The pair is rumored to launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 15, 2023, for $200.

Poll : 0 votes