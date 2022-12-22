Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Sport Royal" sneakers: Where to buy, price and more explored

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant and its sub-label under Michael Jordan, has been revealing multiple colorways from its Air Jordan lineage as the new year approaches. After leading a successful year in 2022, the label has been preparing for next year to be just as successful. One of the most frequent sneaker models to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 1.

As the label approaches the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, the Jordan's team has been releasing multiple iterations of the silhouette in many distinct colorways. The model is now being released in Nu Retro iteration in a "Sport Royal" makeover.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Sport Royal" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Sport Royal" sneakers comes in blue, black and white color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Sport Royal" sneakers comes in a blue, black, and white color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The amalgamation of the basketball world with a sneaker sphere can be credited to the deal between the Oregon-based sportswear giant and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. The pro basketball player signed a lifetime deal with swoosh label to launch a legendary sneaker lineage back in 1984, and permanently altered the sneaker world.

The NBA pro basketball player has overcome many challenges to get to where he is now, and striking a deal with the swoosh label is one of his most lucrative business ventures. The official Swoosh label site introduces the story of Air Jordan 1 and its significance in the sneaker world,

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

小言 @ko_go_to Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Sport Royal”

Color: Sport Royal/Black-White

Style Code: DV5141-401

Release Date: 2023

Price: $110 Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Sport Royal”Color: Sport Royal/Black-WhiteStyle Code: DV5141-401Release Date: 2023Price: $110 https://t.co/8II0LYZf9E

Air Jordan 1 Low has been revealed by the swoosh label in a plethora of new colorways in a number of different iterations.

Colorways such as "SNKRS Day Korea," "Concord," "Ice Blue," and "Taupe Haze" colorways are all part of the new colorways expected to be released in 2023. These colorways are all over Air Jordan 1 iterations such as - Retro, Remastered, SE Craft, Elevated, and more.

The latest iteration to appear is the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Sport Royal." Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low made its debut in 2002 and was re-introduced back in September 2022 in the original "Chicago" and "Jayson Tatum-themed" pair. The "Sport Royal" colorway features a merge of blue, white, and black color.

The upper part of the silhouette comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the sneaker is divided in black and royal blue, with the side panels clad in white hues. The shoes feature the beloved winged basketball logo split across the white panels.

More details were added with the Jumpman logo over the insoles, tongues, medial wall, and heels. The look is finished off with split-colored midsoles and blue rubber outsoles with an icy blue translucent detail in mid.

The shoes are rumored to be released via Nike and select retailers in Spring 2023 at a retail price of $105.

