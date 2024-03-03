Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” shoes (2024): Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” recently appeared online. As the Air Max Day celebrations draw closer, more and more Nike Air Max sneaker designs are emerging that will mark these festivities on March 26. This newly surfaced Air Max 1 shoe will be decked in a Sail/Royal Blue-Volt palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Air Max Day edition is projected to be offered on March 26, 2024, as stated by early reports.

Reportedly, these shoes will be traded via Nike, SNKRS, and a number of other shops, both online and storefront. Additionally, the selling price is set at $150, and it is available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” shoes

The Swoosh company's first apparent Air component that was incorporated into the Air Max 1 has grown into a trademark in the world of footwear since its debut in 1987. Air Max Day is a celebration that takes place every year on March 26.

It is a day that commemorates the anniversary of the debut of the Air Max 1. Nike has, over the course of its history, marked this day by releasing a variety of unique hues, nostalgic classics, and creative fresh designs that push the frontiers of Air technology.

In the year 2024, Nike is planning to take the celebrations to a higher level by releasing the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Air Max Day Royal. This will be in addition to the debut of the Air Max DN and many Big Bubble variants.

The commemorative Air Max 1 '86 OG is a tribute to the first Air Max Day release, which took place in 2014. It features a colorful volt sole component that gives the timeless silhouette a contemporary twist. The shoe has an enduring, fashionable, and comfortable appearance thanks to the combination of white mesh and grey suede reinforcements on the vamp, midfoot, and heel.

The Air Max 1 is a shoe that celebrates both its tradition and its innovative spirit through the application of Royal Blue highlights on the mudguard, Swoosh, and heel logo, as well as the 3.26 typography on the tongue tag.

The volt-foam sole section is the most notable feature of this edition. It features a larger four-pillar Air unit that is comparable to the shape of the original Air Max 1.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” sneakers, which will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks.