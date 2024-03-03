Nike KD 17 Sunrise sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike KD 17 Sunrise has recently surfaced on the internet, with an early image shared by @sneakerjamzleaks and @sharkicks1. This latest joint sneaker collaboration between Kevin Durant and Nike features a University Gold/Black-Safety Orange palette.

The Nike KD 17 Sunrise sneakers are expected to enter the shoe market sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. However, the actual release date has not been disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered for sale via the online as well as physical locations of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated retail merchants. They are expected to be priced at $150.

More details about the Nike KD 17 Sunrise sneakers

In preparation for the launch of the popular Nike KD 17, the most recent edition of Kevin Durant's trademark sneaker range, Nike Basketball and Durant are gearing up to unveil the shoe to the world. The vivid "Sunrise" rendition is one of the versions that will be released in the near future.

The Nike KD 17 Sunrise shoe features dramatic coloring that adds a daring look to the portfolio. Incorporating crucial aspects, the KD 17 reflects a design aesthetic that is both nostalgic and fresh. It draws cues from famous designs that were popular in the 1990s.

The beautiful color scheme of the KD 17 has the appearance of a vivid dawn, and it is decked out in University Gold, Black, and Safety Orange. This color scheme is what draws one's attention to the KD 17.

With a shape that incorporates wavy vertical lines, it takes its influence from the thermoplastic veins found on the Air Max Plus. The layout of the Cushion midsole is reminiscent of the silhouette of the Air Talaria running shoe, delivering a seamless combination of fashion and utility.

Expand Tweet

There are notable touches that improve both the look and the performance of the shoes. These aspects include the big "KD" logo on the tongues along with the forefoot Zoom padding. The user can move with self-assurance and comfort in a variety of environments due to the TPU shank that ensures stability.

In conclusion, the Nike KD 17 features an icy translucent outer sole unit, which not only gives a touch of modernity but also completes the elegant style of the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the Nike KD 17 Sunrise shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Durant’s fans and other interested parties are encouraged to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s site.