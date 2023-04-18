Nike Air Max 1 86 “Smokey Mauve/ Dark Team Red” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has established a huge fan following since its inception in 1964.

The swoosh label kickstarted its marvelous journey with the launch of the Moon shoe, a revolutionising running shoe silhouette. Over time, the label has expanded enormously and offers sports shoes for almost all official games.

The label, though, has stood true to its root with the launch of revolutionary running shoe models. One of the classic offerings from the label's running shoes offering is the Air Max sneaker lineage, which was started with the launch of Air Max 1 in 1987.

The popular Air Max 1 sneaker model celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022, and the swoosh label continues to capitalize on its popularity in 2023. After unveiling classics like "Shima Shima," "Big Bubble," and "Timeless," the latest to surface is the "Smokey Mauve/ Dark Team Red."

An official release date for the Air Max 1 sneaker colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via Nike and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 86 “Smokey Mauve/ Dark Team Red” sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 86 “Smokey Mauve/ Dark Team Red” sneakers are inspired by the 1986 silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label introduced Air Max lineage as a part of running franchise, but over time, it has been accepted by sneakerheads as a lifestyle and streetwear choice. The Air Max lineage started with the debut of Air Max 1, which was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1986 and launched a year later.

The sneaker model quickly gained popularity, as it featured the first visible air technology. The shoe was designed inspired by the Center Pompiduo, Paris. The model can also be credited with starting the "Walk in the Air" trend. The Nike site introduces the model as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The swoosh label introduced an alternating iteration of Air Max 1 model for its 35th anniversary, dubbed the Big Bubble. The style features modernized big bubbles and has previously heen released in multiple colorways, including the OG "Royal," "Red," "Light Silver," and the latest "Smokey Mauve / Dark Team Red."

The Big Bubble iteration was originally part of the production in 1986 before its debut in 1987. The latest colorway's upper comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, nylon and suede.

The mesh material is applied on the toeboxes. Nylon is applied on the tongue and collars, and the suede material is used on the overlays, mudguards and profile swooshes.

The look is finished off with traditional "Nike” branding on the tongue, insoles and heels. A longer visible Air unit in the heel atop a Dark Team Red rubber outsole completes the design.

The sneaker pair is rumored to release shortly for a retail price of $150 via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers.

