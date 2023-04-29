Nike Air Max 1 LX "Navy Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After giving the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker a lavish 35th anniversary in 2022, the Swoosh label continues to capitalize upon the success of the silhouette. The brand is releasing more iconic makeovers on the shoe. The latest makeover to surface over the sneaker model is "Navy Orange," which is vintage yet classy.

One of the most popular running shoes offered by the Swoosh label is the Air Max 1 sneaker model, which debuted in 1987. After unveiling classics like "Shima Shima," "Big Bubble," "Indigo Haze," and "Timeless," the latest to surface is "Navy Orange."

An official release date for the Air Max 1 LX "Navy Orange" colorway hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but it will be released sometime in 2023. Additionally, according to media outlets Sneaker News and House of Heat, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 LX "Navy Orange" sneakers come with vintage branding

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, was founded in 1964 with the launch of a revolutionary running silhouette, the Moon shoe. The footwear company, has since then continued to make waves within the sportswear industry. The label has launched multiple technologically advanced running sneaker silhouettes including the iconic Air Max sneaker lineage.

The swoosh label debuted its Air Max lineage under the running sub-section, but over time, it has been accepted by sneakerheads and consumers as a lifestyle and streetwear choice. The Air Max lineage started with the debut of Air Max 1, which was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1986 and launched to the public in 1987.

The sneaker model quickly rose in popularity, as it kick-started the "Walk in the Air" trend with the first-ever visible air technology. The shoe design was inspired by the Center Pompidou in Paris. The Nike site introduces the model and its heritage as,

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Since the release of iconic colorways, the latest to appear is the "Navy Orange." It comes clad in a "Light Orewood Brown / Sail / Obsidian / Rugged Orange / Black / Light Ultramarine" color scheme. The pair has a timeless build, with the upper constructed out of a mix of twill denim and sport mesh materials.

The base of the shoe is clad in white mesh material, which can be seen implanted upon the tongues and upper. The white mesh base is overlaid with off-white bone-hued tumbled leather overlays. The white hue strongly contrasts with the navy-hued mudguards and profile swooshes placed upon the lateral and medial sides.

Pops of Burnt Orange hue are added upon the lace eyelets, upper eyestays, tongue branding, and heel branding. The look is finished off with the EVA midsoles and three-toned rubber outsoles.

The pair opted for a full rebrand with a different iconography, different from the other AM1 sneakers. The shoe is slated to be released soon at a retail price of $160.

