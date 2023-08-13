Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In 2022, Nike Sports gear celebrated the Nike Air Max 1's 35th birthday. The well-known sneaker style created by Tinker Hatfield is now back this year with a modernized take on the design. The latest iteration features the modest "Light Bone/Violet Dust" color scheme.

Although the official launch date of the Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” shoes has not been disclosed by the shoe company yet, they are expected to hit the shelves on November 9, 2023.

These sneakers will be dropped with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair. They will be purchasable via the offline as well as the physical stores of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a handful of other linked retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” are complimented with crisp white hues underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike has maintained its dominance in the sneaker industry for a very long time and, particularly when it comes to athletic footwear, has found the sweet spot between fashion, comfort, and technology.

In 1987, Nike rolled out the Air Max 1, a running sneaker-turned-lifestyle footwear. Tinker Hatfield, an adored and seasoned shoe designer for the Swoosh company who also created numerous Air Jordan sneaker models ranging from the iconic Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15, created the Air Max 1.

The Pompidou building in France served as inspiration for Tinker Hatfield as he created the Air Max 1, which he gave a distinctive concept and the first visible air component. The following is an overview of the shoe model and its beginnings, according to the Nike website:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take another look at these shoes (Image via Nike)

Just a few days before fall, take a look at Nike's Fall 2023 assortment. The new Air Max 1 SC in the "Light Bone/Violet Dust" colorway is one of the latest shoes in this collection.

The colors Light Bone, Violet Dust, and Phantom are featured on this Air Max 1 design. With a Phantom foundation as well as Light Bone reinforcements, the sneaker features a combination of components like mesh, suede, and leather.

With its prominent placement on the tongue flap, insole labeling, lace sets, and Swoosh emblems, Violet Dust commands attention.

A White midsole with a noticeable Air Max unit in the heel and a hint of Black below completes the appearance.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Air Max 1 SC "Light Bone/Violet Dust" shoes, which will be sold in stores in the upcoming months of 2023. People who feel they must possess a pair of these clunky sneakers may easily receive notifications when they go on sale by downloading the SNKRS app or enrolling on the official website of Nike.