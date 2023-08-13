SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

By Shatakshi Gupta
Modified Aug 13, 2023 04:32 GMT
Nike Air Max 1 shoes (Image via Nike)
Nike Air Max 1 shoes (Image via Nike)

In 2022, Nike Sports gear celebrated the Nike Air Max 1's 35th birthday. The well-known sneaker style created by Tinker Hatfield is now back this year with a modernized take on the design. The latest iteration features the modest "Light Bone/Violet Dust" color scheme.

Although the official launch date of the Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” shoes has not been disclosed by the shoe company yet, they are expected to hit the shelves on November 9, 2023.

These sneakers will be dropped with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair. They will be purchasable via the offline as well as the physical stores of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a handful of other linked retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” are complimented with crisp white hues underneath

Here&#039;s a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)
Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike has maintained its dominance in the sneaker industry for a very long time and, particularly when it comes to athletic footwear, has found the sweet spot between fashion, comfort, and technology.

In 1987, Nike rolled out the Air Max 1, a running sneaker-turned-lifestyle footwear. Tinker Hatfield, an adored and seasoned shoe designer for the Swoosh company who also created numerous Air Jordan sneaker models ranging from the iconic Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15, created the Air Max 1.

The Pompidou building in France served as inspiration for Tinker Hatfield as he created the Air Max 1, which he gave a distinctive concept and the first visible air component. The following is an overview of the shoe model and its beginnings, according to the Nike website:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”
Take another look at these shoes (Image via Nike)
Take another look at these shoes (Image via Nike)

Just a few days before fall, take a look at Nike's Fall 2023 assortment. The new Air Max 1 SC in the "Light Bone/Violet Dust" colorway is one of the latest shoes in this collection.

The colors Light Bone, Violet Dust, and Phantom are featured on this Air Max 1 design. With a Phantom foundation as well as Light Bone reinforcements, the sneaker features a combination of components like mesh, suede, and leather.

With its prominent placement on the tongue flap, insole labeling, lace sets, and Swoosh emblems, Violet Dust commands attention.

A White midsole with a noticeable Air Max unit in the heel and a hint of Black below completes the appearance.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Air Max 1 SC "Light Bone/Violet Dust" shoes, which will be sold in stores in the upcoming months of 2023. People who feel they must possess a pair of these clunky sneakers may easily receive notifications when they go on sale by downloading the SNKRS app or enrolling on the official website of Nike.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...