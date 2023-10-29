Nike Air Max 1 SE "Buff Gold" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is releasing a new version of the Air Max 1 called the "Buff Gold" edition in readiness for the year 2024. This version is developed specifically for ladies. This fresh variation of the stated silhouette is completely dressed in a Buff Gold/Hemp-Sesame-Gum Medium Brown color palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 SE “Buff Gold” colorway will potentially hit the shelves in the next few weeks of 2023, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. However, the accurate launch details remain under covers.

These shoes will be sold by the offline as well as online sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected marketplaces. These women’s exclusive footwear designs will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $160 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 SE "Buff Gold" shoes are dressed in corduroy overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is preparing to enchant its female audience with the debut of the unique Air Max 1 SE "Buff Gold," an offering that skilfully mixes the visual appeal of fall with sumptuous textures that are appropriate for the season.

The traditional pairing of a sail midsole and a gum outer sole unit supports the sneaker design, which exudes a vibe that is inherently favorable to the autumnal season. The basic tones of the underfoot give a gentle, earthy bottom that is reminiscent of peaceful autumn strolls, therefore laying the groundwork for the artistic interplay that occurs on the top.

The uppers of the footwear are made of flexible suede and are drenched in a luxurious "Buff Gold." The main structure of the shoe is a landmark of attentive craftsmanship and has these uppers.

This provides a cozy setting for the intricate corduroy overlays, which interact with one another using contrasting tones of hemp and sesame. While still retaining a modern, street-style attitude, this textural richness makes reference to more vintage-inspired fall fashion trends.

Take a closer look at the heels of the shoe (Image via Nike)

In addition, the cohesiveness of the design is immediately apparent in the suede setup, which is carried over to the Swooshes, eyestays, and shoe lining, all of which embrace the same tonal concept. The Buff Gold is emphasized by this monochromatic concoct that eliminates the requirement for contrast and makes it a prominent feature on its own.

The sneaker does not avoid branding in any form. Embroidered details appear in pure white, giving a subtle yet undeniable nod to the illustrious brand in question. The lace sets all have the same interpretation of the underlying theme, which lends a sense of continuity and class to the overall design.

Nike managed to summarize the glittering past of the timeless Air Max 1 sneaker style in just a few words:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Keep an eye out for the brand new Nike Air Max 1 SE "Buff Gold" shoes that are set to drop later this year. Those who can't wait to slip their feet into these kicks may sign up on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app to receive information on the release date.