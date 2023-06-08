Nike Air Max 90 "Muted Tones and Neon Green" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike will soon introduce a new iteration of one of its popular sneaker models, Air Max 90, covered in bright neon green, muted navy blue, and black hues. The Air Max range is well-known for its innovative cushioning technology, first released over 40 years ago. The first Air Max shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield and featured a visible air unit in the heel. Since then, the Air Max line has evolved and expanded to include various models, such as Air Max 90, released in 1990.

This Nike Air Max version will be redesigned in 2023 with a fresh new colorway. The Swoosh label has not announced a specific drop date or retail price for the shoes but it is likely that the updated Air Max 90 will hit shelves in early 2023. The pair will be available via offline and online official Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Max 90 "Black and Neon Green" sneakers will drop in men's sizes

Nike Air Max 90 still rules the casual scene, years after its peak as a high-performance running shoe. Tinker Hatfield's design from 1990 has reappeared in an array of subdued tones. The combination of cool grey TPU panels, black nylon, and deep navy suede creates a subtle but not altogether unnoticeable design. The subdued color scheme is broken up by neon green Nike branding at the tip of the tongue as well as on the spine, and by tiny swooshes at the sides of the toe.

The underfoot foam along with Air Max cushioning create a black and neon green one-two punch, enhancing the upper's finish. The waffle-patterned grip favors a completely black appearance, which makes the build-up top shine even more brightly. Overall, the navy blue and black suede accompanied by neon green brandings give the pair a classy and stylish look.

The Air Max 90 has also been released in a wide range of offbeat versions over the years, including ACG palettes and FlyEase upgrades. For instance, the Duck Camo colorway quickly rose to fame, thanks to its affiliation with Japanese retailer Atmos, a now-immortal imprint that later issued the adored "We Love Nike" pack as a notable follow-up. It has since returned to the forefront, thanks to not one, but three advanced versions.

With successful throwback editions, the Air Max model returned to its original shape in 2008, 2010, and 2015. Nike introduced the Air Max 90 Hyperfuse in 2012 to generally pleasantly surprising reviews. The addition of the Hyperfuse technology significantly changed the shoe's material, both in form and weight, while mostly maintaining the design. To better withstand typical wear and tear, Nike basketball shoes first included Hyperfuse technology in 2010.

Hyperfuse is a three-layer composite material that is specifically invented by Nike and fused to form a single layer. The three layers are designed for stability, breathability, and durability. The upper is made by fusing the three layers, eliminating the need for stitching panels. This creates a seamless and lightweight upper that provides support and breathability where it is needed most.

This tech-advanced model, Nike Air Max 90 sneakers will be available soon in 2023. There is no official release date as of now, so stay tuned to know more.

