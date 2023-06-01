5 best Nike Air Max sneakers releasing in June 2023

The Nike Air Max silhouette is undeniably one of Nike's most iconic designs. The history of the Nike Air Max is a long one, and the brand has a devoted following that spans multiple generations.

Further, sneaker lovers feel a deep sense of appreciation and nostalgia for the brand because Nike has launched numerous revisions and improvements to the Air Max brand over the course of many years, creating a sense of continuity in the line. The Air Max model has now become a cultural icon, and its influence has spread beyond athletic footwear and into other areas, such as streetwear and fashion.

Every month, Nike releases various iterations of Air Max models that come in different colorways. For example, in May, Nike released a number of Nike Air Max silhouettes, including the Air Max 1 Premium Corduroy Coral Stardust, Nike Air Max 1 Escape, and Nike Air Max 1 '86 Big Bubble Light Silver. Now, June is set to witness some exciting iterations of the Nike Air Max for sneaker lovers.

The Nike Air Max 1 Premium SF The Bay and four other Nike Air Max sneakers releasing in June 2023

1) Nike Air Max 1 Golf Watermelon

The Nike Air Max 1 Golf, initially designed as a running shoe but later adapted for use in golf, has recently seen a new release in vibrant, fruity colorways. Sneakerheads might be interested in learning more about one such colorway -- the Nike Air Max 1 Golf Watermelon -- set to release in the upcoming month.

This particular AM1 Golf has a color scheme of "White/ Gridiron/ Green Strike/ Pewter/ Coral Chalk/ Oxygen Purple." The foundation of the bright pink Coral Chalk is created from nylon material that is resistant to water, while the mid panels feature exposed Green Strike stitching and a dark grey Pewter profile Swoosh that sweeps across the paneling.

In keeping with the overall motif, the laces have a speckled appearance in black that looks like watermelon seeds. The same pattern is featured underfoot, on the Nike Air Max shoe's midsole. Additionally, these kicks include a "Nike Golf" logo written in a script-style font on the tongues, and comprise a semi-translucent white, Coral Chalk, and Strike Green outsole that reveals the stylized Golf logo underneath. The overall appearance of these kicks is quite stylish.

The Nike Air Max 1 Golf Watermelon is set to release on June 13, 2023, and will be available for $130 at the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Max 1 Charms (W)

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, Nike Sportswear is now holding a celebration, which will involve the introduction of many limited-edition variations, one of them being a women's special edition with a little more pizzazz for the spring 2023 season.

The overlays on this pair of Air Max 1 sneaker feature a pastel paisley print that adds a nice touch to the whole look. The shoe is made out of a combination of mesh, canvas, and leather. Other notable aspects include the dangling metal charms attached to the lateral heels as well as the metal Swoosh-branded tongue charms. The design is finished off with a white midsole that sits above a vibrant, semi-see-through outsole.

The Air Max 1 Charms (W) will be released at the end of June and be available for $150 at the official Swoosh retail site.

3) Nike Air Max 1 Premium SF The Bay

Although Beaverton, Oregon, is the location of Nike's headquarters, the worldwide sportswear company has paid tribute to a wide variety of areas throughout its existence, from country-specific sneakers to certain US cities. In the past, we have seen the city of Houston receive its very own Air Force 1, the city of Atlanta receive both a Dunk and an Air Force 1, and now San Francisco will receive a themed Air Max 1 Premium.

The shoe's upper comes in a blend of cracked leather, smooth leather, shearling, and canvas to create a style that pays homage to the Bay Area. It also features various shades of white and grey throughout, and the mudguard is covered in cracked grey leather, while the toebox and collar are covered in white canvas.

Meanwhile, the base layer can be seen on the mudguard, and sherling in white is visible through the vamp and around the top of the tongue, which has a font that looks like the 1960s counterculture inspired it and spells out "The Bay" in gray. Additional references to San Francisco can be found on the shoes' insoles.

The left shoe has a license plate from the state of California and the slogan "Nike Coast," while the right shoe has more text referring to "The Bay." An entirely smooth, white leather panel appears in the middle of the foot. A feathered Swoosh is red on the lateral side, and the medial side has a textured leather finish. The upper is finished with a tumbled leather heel overlay and signature Nike Air embroidery, while a white AM 1 midsole is paired with a gum rubber outsole to round off the design.

The Air Max 1 Premium SF The Bay is set to release on June 7, 2023, for $130 at the official Nike retail site.

4) Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Chili

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 dresses up in orange and green for Summer The Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 dresses up in orange and green for Summer https://t.co/ILfsA7rCvW

Summer is here, and no other company is as well-prepared for the season as Nike. The Swoosh has planned various releases for the forthcoming season, including the Dunk Low and the Mac Attack. Even the Air Max Terrascape 90 is getting in on the action by donning some bright colors suited for the occasion.

The most recent iteration of the Air Max Terrascape 90 utilizes vibrant tones of orange and green, marking a slight break from the company's previous designs. While the second one draws attention to the Swoosh and the branding along the tongue, the first complements it through the adjacent overlays.

Underneath, natural fibers are portrayed in light neutrals, changing between two slightly different colors of tan throughout the design. Therefore, yellow complete the colorway and draws attention to the recycled materials utilized for the heel tab.

The Nike Max Terrascape 90 Chili will be released on June 17, 2023, at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

5) Nike Air Max 1 "Puerto Rico" in "Orange Frost"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

Releasing June 6th -- COP or PASS!? Official look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Puerto Rico" in "Orange Frost"Releasing June 6th -- COP or PASS!? Official look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Puerto Rico" in "Orange Frost" 🍊 Releasing June 6th -- COP or PASS!? https://t.co/ILdD330oUh

Nike has made a number of references to Puerto Rico over its history, some of which have been more divisive than others. However, much like the previous year, 2023 has managed to escape controversy. This is because the brand has put together a reasonably tasteful homage to Piragua, which is widely regarded as one of the most popular desserts on the island.

The frozen dessert known as Piragua, which is made up of shaved ice and flavored syrup, has served as the basis for not just one but two distinct iterations of the Air Max 1 in terms of both the design and the colorway.

Further, much like its cool-toned sister, the "Orange Frost" shoe has an anthropomorphized design of the aforementioned sweet, with popular tastes listed on the shoe's packaging. A bold color scheme predominately made of brilliant oranges and brighter pinks is a backdrop for the embroidered and raised versions of the Puerto Rico flag on the right heel and gold dubraes, respectively.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Puerto Rico" in "Orange Frost" is set to release on June 6, 2023, for $150 at the official Nike retail site.

These are the most anticipated Nike Air Max sneakers set to release in June 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one of these sneakers you are adding to your collection.

