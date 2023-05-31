5 best Nike Dunks releasing in June 2023

Nike introduced the Nike Dunk as a basketball sneaker in 1985, when it was first made available to the public. The Adidas Superstar and the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star were two of the most popular basketball shoes on the market when Peter Moore designed the Dunk. He did so to compete with these shoes and others.

Due to its outstanding cushioning and support, the Nike Dunk achieved rapid popularity among college basketball players almost immediately after its release.

The Nike Dunk silhouette is currently one of the most renowned Nike silhouettes, making it stand out from other models. Nike releases new and exciting variants and colorways of the Nike Dunk every month during the course of the entire year.

Some of the most anticipated new Nike Dunk models, like the Nike Dunk High WMNS "Pale Vanilla," the Dunk Mid "Panda," and the Nike Dunk Low 85 "Athletic Department," were made available for purchase during the previous month. In addition, Nike is gearing up to provide the sneaker community with additional colorways of the Nike Dunk in the month of June.

The Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" and four other Nike Dunk sneakers releasing in June 2023

1) Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Lunar New Year"

The year 2022 has proven that the most in-demand footwear is relatively simple: sneakers. The Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" and the Dunk Low "Panda" are two examples of popular sneaker releases that consistently sell out after a re-stock. The latter, the Dunk Low "Lunar New Year," is also frequently reissued in updated iterations.

The sneaker's upper takes on a Panda-like color block, with black leather overlays and white underlays. A multicolored Nike brand badge in the shape of an oval can be found at the top of the white tongue and white laces, echoing the colors of the Swooshes along the sides. The regular-sized Swoosh has a leather finish, while the smaller Swoosh and the unfinished Swoosh are featured nearby.

The black and white upper is offset with a dark gray heel tab adorned with black "Nike" embroidery. The sock liner and insole are both black and also feature a variety of colors. Finally, the style is complete with the black rubber outsole and white Dunk midsole with multicolored spots.

The Dunk Low WMNS "Lunar New Year" was initially released in January 2023 and is set to restock on June 1, 2023.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Indigo Haze"

The Dunk Low has recently abandoned the two-toned color-blocking characteristic of previous iterations in favor of bolder and more contrasting designs. The iconic shape is undergoing the transformation that comes with an early springtime aesthetic, which can be seen in the use of encased suede uppers and a revised Dunk Low 3.0.

The shoe features a warm "Sail" tint centered over its leather base layer and mesh tongue construction. The signature shade is seen across its smooth leather uppers. A strong "Indigo Haze" shade is seen on the latter, and the pastel violet color is extended as a color match along the nylon tooling of the sock liner, its laces, and its tongue tab branding.

Following its incorporation at the base of its heel tab and tread underfoot, a "Coral Chalk" hue dresses the midfoot checks and the embroidered lettering on the heel. The pair's midfoot then completes its design by reverting to the cream tone previously specified for its midsole.

The Dunk Low "Indigo Haze" is set to release on June 6 and will retail for $150. It will be available via select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

3) Nike Dunk Low GS "Paisley Print"

Throughout the previous few seasons, the Dunk Low has heavily dabbled in pastel designs. In addition, the Dunk Low also features a bright reflective finish in preparation for the upcoming springtime season and the subsequent Easter vacation.

A cloudy gradation of pastels fills the dominating overlays, which feature the pair's signature print intertwined with Nike branding. The base layer of the shoe is made of pristine white tumbled leather, which gives the remaining embellishments ample room to shine.

It borrows the metallic dubraes from the AF1 and places them at the base of the vamp. It also includes a reflective tongue tab that reduces the number of colors when viewed in the appropriate lighting. Additionally, the tongue trim and the insoles have a bright yellow feature, contrasting with the mint-colored Swooshes and heel tabs.

The Dunk Low GS "Paisley Print" is set to release on June 6 for $100 via the official Nike retail site and other retail sites.

4) Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Plum Eclipse"

There have been several iterations of the Dunk Low sneakers over the years, but the most current redesign from Nike is incredibly classy and sophisticated. The use of brown-purple leather panels in contrast with a beige suede base with air ventilation vents on the toebox sets the new colorway apart from the rest. It goes by the name Plum Eclipse.

The Swoosh appliqué is available in a subdued and subtle shade, and it pairs well with the overlays. The gum outsoles add a touch of earthy brown that is almost see-through, while the white midsole maintains a sense of equilibrium and keeps things in check. Additional branding signals may be found on the tongues and heels of the shoe.

The Dunk Low WMNS "Plum Eclipse" is set to release on June 8 for $130. It will be available via the Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Dunk Low "Needlework"

The "Needlework" version of the Dunk Low sneaker is a women's-only release that stands out due to its monochromatic color scheme, rope laces, and detailed designs.

This model includes a basketball-inspired silhouette that features leather across the upper. It also features a variety of tiny touches that differentiate it from the conventional Dunk Low model, such as perforations on the toebox. In addition, the well-known Swoosh logo can be found on the sides, with an intricate pattern reminiscent of needlework textiles.

The Dunk Low "Needlework" is set to release on June 1 for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

The world of Nike Dunk is as exciting as it gets and sneakerheads are treated with new iterations on a regular basis. Those interested in getting their hands on the most anticipated Nike Dunk sneakers set to release in June should keep an eye on the official Nike site.

