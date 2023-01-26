Nike Dunk Low "Plum Eclipse" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, maintained its position as the number one sportswear brand throughout 2022 with the release of multiple high-end collaborations, eye-catching GRs, and out-of-the-world technological sneakers. The brand will now carry on the trend by creating further famous shoes with a focus on women's sneakers.

2023 is seen as Dunk-centric as the label continues to reveal makeovers and colorways upon their beloved Dunk model for the 2023 lineup. The catalog has been extended to copious amounts and is expected to be released in early 2023. The latest makeover to appear upon the sneaker is "Plum Eclipse."

The official release date for the Dunk’s Plum Eclipse hasn’t been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retrievers, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the summer of 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

Nike Dunk Low "Plum Eclipse" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Plum Eclipse" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label's veteran and legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore created and introduced the Dunk Low silhouette in the sneaker sphere as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The kicks became instantly famous due to their potential for endless design options and their distinct color-blocking style.

The shoe has had so much potential that even after more than three decades, new and fresh makeovers are being released upon it even today. Describing the influence that Dunk Low has had on the sneaker industry, the official Nike website says:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The most recent Dunk Low will be available in women's sizes, taking over the 2023 catalog for the swoosh label. The most recent "Plum Eclipse" makeover will be made available in 2023, along with additional silhouettes like "Sail Caco Wow," "Teal Pink," and others.

In the latest makeover, Dunk Low "Plum Eclipse" comes clad in a 'Coconut Milk / Plum Eclipse / Earth / Gum Light Brown / White color scheme. The silhouette's upper is made of suede and tumbled leather instead of the traditional leather build.

The sneaker's base is made of suede material with a creamy coconut hue. The suede underlays are visible upon the vamp, quarter panels, and collars. The overlays are constructed out of tumbled leather material and come clad in a reddish hue, dubbed "Plum Eclipse."

Plum Eclipse overlays are placed over the mudguards, heel overlays, eye stays, and the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

Tongue tags and heel tabs are covered with branding details. White midsoles and a mix of earth and gum rubber outsoles complete the design. The $120 retail price for the Nike Dunk Low "Plum Eclipse" sneakers is set for sale in the summer of 2023 on Nike's website and at a few select retailers. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes