Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape "Navy" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton-based athleisure and footwear giant, is unveiling a brand-new makeover on its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette in the Terrascape iteration. Nike is determined to provide the Air Max 90 sneaker model a resurgence in 2023 and has already launched multiple iterations, colorways, and makeovers upon it.

The sneaker model has been released in multiple winter-themed makeovers, including Black Chlorophyll, Elemental Gold, Medium Olive Volt, Diffused Blue, and many more. Now, continuing the trend, the silhouette has been revealed with a Navy makeover.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 Terrascape "Navy" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape "Navy" sneakers features Denim and Corduroy tooling

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape "Navy" sneakers feature Denim and Corduroy tooling (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's Air Max 90, officially the Air Max 3, is one of the most celebrated sneakers from the Air Max lineage. The model is one of the brand ambassadors of the dad shoe style and has often given the swoosh label commercial success. The official site introduces the Air Max 90 silhouette,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The 1990-released sneaker has been clad in multiple iterations in 33 years, with multiple makeovers upon each of the reiterations. The shoe is praised for its advanced technology and development compared to the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker.

The Air Max 90 Terrascape iteration is one of the most practical iterations and can be used on any surface. The official site introduces the Air Max 90 Terrscape model,

"It's trash meets tech—Air Max style. By combining high-tech and natural components for a better planet, the Air Max Terrascape 90 brings us to a whole new world of sneaker design by using sustainable materials. Randomised effects from a Crater Foam heel embrace nature's spontaneity."

The latest makeover, dubbed "Navy" on Terrascape, is made from a myriad of materials, ranging from quilted uppers to suede accents to canvas panels. The reimagined running design is made from sustainable methods and uses recycled materials.

The base layer of the sneakers is constructed out of denim and corduroy material. The latter of the two is clad in navy accents. The quarter panels, on the other hand, contrast with semi-translucent light teal patterns alongside the tumbled leather constructed swooshes on both medial and lateral panels.

More details are added to the heel tabs, with "TERRASCAPE" lettering on the pull tabs in a light blue shade. The laces are covered in a pitch-dark hue, which mirrors both the leather midfoot overlays and suede panels. The look is finished off with a translucent Crater Foam sole unit.

The pair is rumored to release in the coming months of 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at $140.

