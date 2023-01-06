Nike Air Max 90 "Elemental Gold" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, is releasing a brand new makeover upon its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette, dubbed the "Elemental Gold." The swoosh label is determined to pay tribute to the silhouette in 2023 and has already revealed multiple makeovers and colorways over the silhouette.

In recent months, the sneaker has been revealed in multiple colorways, including Velvet Brown, Black Chlorophyll, and Cargo Khaki, all of which are winter-themed designs. Continuing the trend, the swoosh label is now launching another winter-themed makeover, dubbed the "Elemental Gold" colorway.

The official release date for the sneakers hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released in early 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and its select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Elemental Gold" sneakers feature a Summit White, Black, and Gold color scheme

Dubbed the Air Max 90, it is the third silhouette in the same sneaker lineage and is considered to be one of the most popular choices among sneakerheads. Moreover, the dad shoe fans have opted for the Air Max 90 and made it into one of the biggest commercial successes of the the swoosh label. The official website of Nike introduces the Air Max lineage and its technologies as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations.”

The silhouette, which was released back in 1990, has had an eventful 33 years and is revealed in multiple colorways with many high-end collaborations. Moreover, the shoe was a more developed version of the Air Max 1 silhouette, in terms of both style and functionality.

In terms of design, the Air Max 90 sneaker has been given updates with the higher heel height and a slightly more exaggerated Air Unit when compared to the Air Max 1. Introducing the legacy of the sneakers, the Nike says:

“Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals and exposed Nike Air keep it alive and well."

The swoosh label has designed the silhouette in multiple makeovers for 2023 with unique colorways, materials, and frames. This year, the label will release "Easter Day," "Black Chlorophyll," "UNC," "Future is Equal," "Valentine's Day," and more, alongside the newly revealed "Elemental Gold."

The Nike Air Max 90 "Elemental Gold" sneakers will come clad in a "Summit White," "Black," and "Golden" color scheme. The upper part of the sneakers is made with a combination of mesh and suede materials, while the base layer comes constructed out of black mesh.

Another hue is added to the mix with "Summit White" accents added over the midfoot swoosh logos, tongue tags, and the branded Air Max panel. The most prominent hue, the titular "Elemental Gold" is added over the dominant suede overlays.

The pair is rumored to be released in early 2023 at a price of $130.

