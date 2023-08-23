Nike Air Max 90 "Black Reflective" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike began their journey in the footwear industry with the launch of a running shoe silhouette dubbed the Moon Shoe in 1964. The sneaker model catapulted the label to mainstream popularity and formed a solid base for more experimental running sneakers. The Swoosh label has since continued to launch multiple sneakers, some of which are technological marvels.

One of the most popular running sneaker lineages of all time for the Swoosh label is the Air Max. The popular series features numerous models, including the AM90, AM97, AM95, AM180, and more. These sneakers come clad in distinct, vibrant, and eye-catching makeovers.

The Swoosh label is now adding another makeover to its roster with the Air Max 90 "Black Reflective" color scheme. The color scheme is a combination of neutral and bright shades to ensure an eye-catching look.

An official release date for the Nike Air Max 90 "Black Reflective" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released in Fall 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Black Reflective" sneakers, which come clad in black and red hues

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Black Reflective" sneakers come clad in black and red hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label kickstarted the Air Max sneaker lineage with the Air Max 1 in 1987, and it has pushed the envelope with more iterations ever since. The label added the popular Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model to the lineage in 1990, and it quickly gained popularity among both runners and sneakerheads with its "Dad Shoe" aesthetic.

The model was designed by the legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who is also the brains behind the Air Jordan models (AJ3- AJ15). Nike introduces the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Nike has maintained a streak of revitalizing the Air Max 90 throughout 2023 with the launch of multiple brand-new makeovers. After previously adding makeovers like "Kiss My Airs," "Big Bubbles," "Blue Ghingam," and more, the latest to make an appearance is the "Black Reflective."

The shoe seamlessly blends activewear and streetwear with its sleek and chic look. Most of the shoe comes clad in a black hue with pops of university red upon the details. The latest "Black Reflective" sneaker comes after the duo previously revealed White and Blue Reflective makeovers.

The shoe features an innovative use of reflective elements upon the mudguards, which also accentuates the mini swoosh details. The mudguards are given maximum visibility in low light to add accessibility.

The all-black silhouette is given vibrant red pops upon the "Nike Air" logo on heel tabs, sock liners, and tongue tags. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh and tumbled leather to add comfort and style. The shoe is expected to release in Fall 2023 for $130.