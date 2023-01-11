Nike Air Max 90 "Diffused Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has unveiled a new makeover of its iconic Air Max 90, dubbed the Diffused Blue. The 33-year-old sneaker model will reemerge in 2023 as the swoosh label is determined to pay tribute to the silhouette by launching multiple makeovers and colorways based on it. Some makeovers have already been released, including Black Chlorophyll, Elemental Gold, and Summit White.

Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the Air Max 90 Diffused Blue. However, according to media outlets Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the colorway will be launched via the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label and select retailers in Spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Diffused Blue" sneakers, which come clad in multiple cool tones and materials

Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Diffused Blue" sneakers come clad in multiple cool tones and materials (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 90 was the third silhouette in the Air Max lineage. It came after Air Max 1 and Air Max light. Over time, the silhouette became one of the most celebrated and popular sneakers ever.

The official website of Nike introduces the origins of the Air Max 90 and its technologies as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The sneaker model has been the subject of multiple collaborations and all-time favorite colorways. It is a more developed and technologically advanced version of the original Air Max 1 silhouette in terms of functionality and style.

The sneaker features a more exaggerated Air Unit in comparison to the Air Max 1. Its manufacturers describe its legacy as follows:

“Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals and exposed Nike Air keep it alive and well."

The swoosh label plans to release the silhouette in multiple makeovers for 2023. The label will release Black Cholorphyll, Easter Day, Future is Equal, Valentine's Day, Elemental Gold, and more alongside the newly revealed Diffused Blue makeover.

The Diffused Blue sneaker is rumored to be released for Air Max Day celebrations.

The base of the sneakers is constructed out of mesh material, which is topped off with suede overlays.

The shoe comes clad in a Diffused Blue/White/Black/Obsidian color scheme, with the titular hue dressing up the eyestays, laces, mesh inserts, and overlays. Contrasting black and white hues are added over the midsoles, outsoles, branding, and swooshes logo.

As mentioned earlier, the sneakers are rumored to be released in the coming months of 2023 via Nike and select retailers for $130.

