Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Needlework" sneakers: Price and more explored

Sportswear giant Nike has been releasing iconic sneaker makeovers in 2023. One of their most popular sneakers, the Air Max 90, has seen a resurgence with multiple new iterations being released. The latest addition to the lineup is the Air Max 90 Futura, which features a classic and timeless "Needlework" detailed makeover. This release comes after Nike gave a preview of the Dunk Low 'Needlework.'

An official release date for the Air Max 90 Futura "Needlework" hasn't been announced by the label yet, however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Needlework" sneakers, which will be released under Spring Summer 2023 collection

Nike's iconic sneaker lines have always been at the forefront of the sportswear industry, and much of the brand's success can be attributed to its continual evolution and innovation of its designs. One of its most renowned sneaker lines, the Air Max, was first introduced in 1987 and eventually led to the release of the Air Max 90 in 1990.

Designed by Nike veteran Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 90 quickly gained popularity due to its distinctive "dad-shoe" aesthetic. The label's official site introduces the Air Max 90 silhouette as:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The Air Max 90 is known for its durable build and incorporation of advanced technology. Nike has continued to innovate the silhouette, most recently with the release of the Air Max 90 Futura. This iteration features a layered design with stacked components, giving the shoe a modern twist on the classic look. Originally announced as "Scrape" due to its disheveled appearance, the latest version features a "Needlework" makeover.

The all-white sneaker boasts a mix of mesh, leather, and suede materials on the upper and sawtooth edges around the toe boxes. The layered detailing is accented with a special "Needlework" application on the lateral swoosh logos, adding a unique touch to the shoe.

The sneaker also boasts dual pull tabs on the tongue and heel for ease of wearing, while the laces feature a thick rope-like aesthetic. The heel tabs feature cursive Nike branding in a debossed pattern, adding a subtle touch of branding to the shoe. The look is completed with white outsoles featuring an Air unit for added comfort and support.

The Air Max 90 Futura "Needlework" is rumored to be released in the upcoming months with a retail price of $150.

