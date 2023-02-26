Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Olive" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sneaker brand, is ready to celebrate its love for the iconic Air Max 90 sneaker silhouette by revealing brand-new makeovers of the popular model. In fact, the duo is giving the Air Max 90 sneaker model a small remake in 2023 by launching a myriad of makeovers upon the sneaker model, some of which have already been released.

The latest to appear is a rendition of the Air Max 90 sneaker model, the Air Max 90 Futura. The Air Max 90 Futura will appear in a vibrant and detailed color scheme of "Olive" colorway.

The official release date for the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Olive" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023, and will carry a price tag of $150.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Olive" sneakers will feature pops of Orange and Volt hues

Nike has always maintained a constant return to their timeless sneakers while also attempting to upgrade them. The label has proven its dedication towards the number one spot in the sneaker world by releasing multiple iterations of iconic models such as Air Jordans, Dunks, and more. Now, the label is furthering its endeavor by expanding the catalog of their 2022-released Air Max 90 Futura model.

Originally, the swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker as a part of the Air Max sneaker line in 1990. The silhouette was the third to be introduced under the Air Max line of kicks, and it quickly rose to popularity. The sneaker's iconic design is the brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield.

The model was quick to gain the status of "dad-shoe" style, becoming a huge commercial success over time. The swoosh label's official site introduces the Air Max 90 silhouette as:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The shoe has been praised for its advanced technology and sturdy structure. The label recently released a reiteration of the Air Max 90 in the form of the Futura model. The Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model revolutionizes the OG Air design. The sneaker, which was earlier announced as "Scrape," features a layered style with stacked design components.

The shoe features details such as sawtooth edges around the toe boxes, air cushioning, and velvety padding around the ankle. The base of the sneaker comes constructed out of white mesh material, while the forefoot overlays are clad in smooth leather in a grayscale undertone.

More hues are added with the faded neon hue accentuated upon the lacing structure. Furthering the vibrant vibe, the sneakers also feature pops of orange. The shoe's overall aesthetic mixes vibrancy with earthy hues. The "Volt" color is added upon the suede-constructed mudguards and a monochromatic base unit.

The shoe is slated to be released in 2023 for a retail price of $150.

