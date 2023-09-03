Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Silver Studded" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Oregon-headquartered Nike Inc. has been inundating the footwear world lately with numerous renditions of the Nike Air Max 90 sneaker design. The "Futura" version is another upgraded design of the model, which recently received a fresh makeover in 2023. The most recent iteration to join the list is the bejeweled "Silver Studded" colorway of the Nike Air Max 90 Futura.

Although the exact launch date of the newly revealed Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Silver Studded" sneakers is kept under wraps by the Swoosh label, they will potentially step into the sneaker world in the later weeks of 2023. These shoes will be offered with a selling price tag of $150 per pair and will be marketed via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other associated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Silver Studded" shoes are made with pristine white foundation

Nike is once again enticing sneaker enthusiasts with its cutting-edge "Futura" sneaker lineup, breathing new life into the enduring Air Max 90 shape. This time, the famous shape is rendered in a "White/Metallic Silver" palette that features studded glitz and an irregular metallic sheen.

Immersed within a pool of immaculate whiteness, the upper portion of this shoe presents a flawlessly pristine and adaptable canvas, providing the perfect stage for the luminous silver embellishments to radiate their brilliance. Moreover, incorporating the allure of icy blue TPU eyestays seamlessly enhances the entire design and infuses it with an intriguing and groundbreaking essence.

The ever-present white hue also effortlessly spans across multiple sneaker components, from the sleek tongue flap to the breathable mesh top, all the way to the sole unit. This pristine canvas serves as the perfect backdrop for the shiny details to take the forefront while making a truly impactful entrance.

However, these metallic silver components are far from subtle. Dressed in a distressed texture, the tongue flap and heel counter demonstrate an ethereal, luxurious allure. But the sneaker's profile swooshes are where the shoe really shines in terms of fashion.

Decorated with compelling rhinestones, the swooshes confer an unforeseen touch of grandeur. This elevates the aesthetics of the sporty Air Max 90 Futura to a genuine masterpiece.

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura model came to life following the debut of the trailblazing Air Max 90 model. Therefore, the evolution and progression of the latter are emphasized on the company's website in the following manner,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Silver Studded" shoes that will be purchasable in the coming weeks of 2023. If readers are curious to get their hands on these sneakers, they can sign up on the Swoosh's official web page or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the launch of the aforementioned shoes.