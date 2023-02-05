Nike Air Max 90 G "Desert" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Sportswear and footwear giant Nike has unveiled a brand new makeover for the beloved Air Max 90 silhouette in its 'Golf' iteration. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company has decided to give the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette a facelift in 2023, releasing the sneakers with multiple makeovers, while many others are planned for the future.

The sneaker model has been revealed in multiple summer-themed makeovers, including Diffused Blue, Medium Olive Volt, Quadruple Swoosh, Freshwater, and many more. Continuing the trend, the swoosh label has now revealed a bold color scheme, dubbed the 'Desert'.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 G 'Desert' hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet Hyepbeast, the sneaker colorway is slated to launch on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers soon, given that the Phoenix Open is set to commence on February 9.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Desert" sneakers, which feature the melting swoosh logos on medial and lateral profiles

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Desert" sneakers feature melting swoosh logos on medial and lateral profiles (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 90 was the third official sneaker to be introduced in the Air Max sneaker line. It is one of the most celebrated sneakers from the Air Max lineage and stood up to the name of Air Max 1.

The shoe was one of the first to be accepted as a "dad-shoe" style and continued to be dressed in a myriad of color schemes. The company's official website introduces the Air Max 90 sneakers:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest colorway to be revealed for the Golf version of Air Max 90 is the "Desert."

The sneakers are likely to honor the upcoming WM Phoenix Open tournament, which takes place during Super Bowl weekend. Like the tournament, the shoe's colorway is the rowdiest and embraces the wild side.

The sneaker's base is constructed out of a white mesh base layer, which contrasts with the cream leather overlays. The most salient feature is the melting swoosh logo, which is covered in shimmering purple and green hues. The shoe features crackled crimson-red panels, which is depicting a scorched earth.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Air Max 90 golf shoes for the blazing hot desert Air Max 90 golf shoes for the blazing hot desert https://t.co/FkHQ6zV0Lt

Another hue has been added to the sneakers with dark gray quarter panels and sock liners. Branding details are added with flaming yellow and red golf balls on the tongue tabs. The iconic Nike Air logos are added atop the bright red heel overlays.

The insoles of the sneakers are clad in vibrant graphics, which showcases a golfer with an abstract desert landscape backdrop. The insoles are clad in red and orange against a dark cacti silhouette. The look is finished off with translucent pink and orange outsoles and a blank and white striped pattern.

The sneakers are rumored to be released sometime in February 2023.

