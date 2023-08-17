Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black": Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The iconic Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" sneakers have once again caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. With a history of over three decades, these sneakers continue to make an impression. This latest addition to the Nike Air Max 90 collection reflects a commitment to style and the brand's ever-growing female consumer base.

Known for their vibrant and eye-catching designs, these sneakers have made waves with their multi-colored ensembles. This new release features an exciting mix of “Volt,” “Light Bone,” and “Black,” among other hues. The Ruby-colored flair branding adds a touch of personality to the women's sneaker, perfect for those looking to make a statement.

Set to be released in 2023, the Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" sneakers will be available for $130 for women. The color combination and affordability make it one of the most anticipated releases in recent years.

Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" is releasing this year

Over the past few years, Nike has shown increased attention to its female consumers. The Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" is a testament to this commitment, with unique color schemes and models designed specifically for women.

Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" is releasing this year (Image via Getty)

The “Volt,” “Light Bone,” and “Black” hues, joined by “Light Ultramarine,” create one of the busiest Air Max 90's designs. The Ruby-colored flair branding adds personality, ensuring it stands out from other models.

The tried-and-proven sole unit of the Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" sneakers keeps things relatively simple but brings some of the top half’s style underfoot. The components together create a compelling look for year-round use.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" adds to a legacy of innovation and style that the brand has built over the years. From sporting legends to casual wearers, Nike’s sneakers have become synonymous with comfort and trendsetting.

Nike Air Max 90 in new design (Image via Getty)

Let's take a look at Nike's Beginnings

Nike’s journey began in 1964 when it was founded as Blue Ribbon Sports. It officially became Nike Inc. in 1971. Starting with a focus on running shoes, Nike rapidly expanded into various sports and casual wear.

It is fascinating how the Nike Air Max 90's debut 33 years ago marked a significant moment in sneaker history. The evolution of the design, color schemes, and exclusive models have kept it at the forefront of the brand's lineup.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Light Bone/Volt/Black" sneakers are more than just footwear; they symbolize Nike's dedication to innovation, style, and inclusivity. The unique color combination and women-centric focus make this release a significant one. Available in 2023 at a price that appeals to many, it's set to be a favorite for both long-term fans of the brand and newcomers.

From its humble beginnings as a running shoe company to a global leader in sports and fashion, the legacy, design, and cultural significance continue to make Nike Air Max 90 a name that resonates with people across the globe.