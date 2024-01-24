Nike Air Max 90 LV8 "Valentine's Day" sneaker: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike will drop another iteration from its Air Max 90 LV8 shoe lineup, decking up in the Valentine's Day theme. The sneaker underscores the theme of love with a thick outsole and a serene accent.

With a dual air unit, the Air Max 90 LV8 is dressed in a white, pink, and dark red colorway. In addition to its modish look, the sneaker is infused with practical features, blending comfort and elegance.

Launched in 1990, Air Max changed the definition of running sneakers. Gradually, it became a staple in the lifestyle shoe section. The women's lineup is highly coveted due to its highly stacked platform outsole. The Air Max 90 LV8 "Valentine's Day" iteration will be obtainable for $120, slated to launch on February 2 at the Nike stores.

Nike will launch another iteration of the Air Max 90 LV8 in a Valentine's Day theme

Nike Air Max 90 LV8, one of the most coveted sneakers among women, is a staple in street style fashion, while its practical design garners the attention of female sneakerheads. Regarding this sneaker, the brand writes:

"The Air Max 90 LV8 takes your favorite silhouette to the next level with stacked Nike Air units. Not only do you get extra cushioning, but you get extra height creating the perfect platform that's easy to style. Layered materials in washed neutrals add texture and dimension for an elevated look you’ll be reaching for again and again."

The sneaker has been decorated in a serene contour to celebrate the day of love. The upper boasts leather, while the suede touches on the swoosh provide a modish look. Dressed in white, the shoe features a pink color palette along with a dark red swoosh logo, underscoring the love theme.

The midsole, infused with an air unit, ensures comfort and flexibility. The enhanced height is an additional credit. The sole system is quite enticing in this lineup, constructed with a platform outsole. Boasted in a rubber outsole, the waffle structure at the surface takes care of the traction.

The white accent of the midsole is complemented by the pink outsole and the double air units. On the lateral side, the partly visible swoosh logo is engineered with a panel, etching the Air Max over it. The heel tab is fashioned with a heart-shaped cutout in pink and a minuscule swoosh logo.

Apart from this structure, the padded tongue conveys the Nike branding, while cherry-shaped graphics with heart illustrations underscore the theme of the shoe.

Air Max 90: The evolution of the sneaker realm

The sneaker realm brought an evolution with the Air Max sneakers, renowned for their extra cushioning facilities. The brand notes regarding the Air Max sneakers:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color affectionately dubbed as “infrared,” its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The shoe architect Tinker Hatfield came up with the concept of the Air Max while on vacation in Paris. He was inspired by the transparent design of the city and translated it into the Air Max design. He kept the air units visible, contributing to a new trend in the sneaker world. In 1987, the Air Max 1 showed up as revolutionary footwear, and the Air Max 90 was the third model in this lineup.

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 "Valentine's Day" sneaker will hit the market on February 2. One can purchase this pair for $160 from Nike and other selected retail stores.