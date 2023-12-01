7 best wedge sneakers for women in 2023

Wedge sneakers have evolved into a prominent fashion element over time, offering not only enhanced style but also improved functionality. These sneakers, featuring wedges or platforms, often include additional padding or height, providing an elevated look.

Their emergence as a fashion statement is attributed to celebrities exuding a sense of high fashion. Numerous sneaker brands, including luxury designers, have introduced various iterations of these sneakers.

Whether paired with a short dress or straight-cut pants, these sneakers effortlessly elevate one's ensemble. However, it is crucial to consider the shoe's slip resistance due to its heightened structure to prevent any mishaps.

Puma's Cali and six other shoes come under best wedge sneakers

1) Puma Cali Wedge Sneaker

Puma's Cali stands out as a prime choice in the realm of wedge sneakers. This particular sneaker is distinguished by its wedge heel and durable rubber outsole. The sneaker features a synthetic leather upper, exuding refined aesthetics.

The perforation on the toe case maintains air ventilation, while its minimalistic appearance makes it a dear one to women's sneakerheads. The brand retails this shoe for $90.

2) Pulsar Wedge Deboss Women's Sneakers

Puma garners another wedge sneaker for aficionados of chunky sneakers. Inspired by the 2000s hip-hop queens, the Pulsar Wedge Deboss sneaker is a great contribution to the realm of fashion and functionality.

The sneaker has a thick and curved outsole, mirroring the wedge shoes. The intricate design throughout the sneaker continues to categorize the sneaker as a staple of pop culture. The padded tongue and the robust Puma logo at the heel further add volume. This statement shoe is priced at $110.

3) Naked Wolfe Slider Black

Naked Wolfe, a brand run by two siblings, offers an array of stylish sneakers, and the Slider Black is one of them. This sneaker is girdled with the ideas of current shoe trends along with the utmost functionality.

This particular sneaker has been featured in Netflix's eerie series Wednesday, leaving an impact on the aficionados of wedge sneakers. Inspired by skate sneakers, this sneaker features a 7-cm platform heel. For $270, this sneaker is available at the Nkaed Wolfe store.

4) Naked Wolfe Snatch Double Black Sneaker

The chunky heels, padded soles, and unique design are what Naked Wolfe conveys through its newly launched venture. The Snatch sneaker, integrated with a 7-cm platform heel, evolves into a wedge sneaker with a thick lace system.

With two colorways, "double black" and "black," this sneaker model is accessible for $280 at the store.

5) Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

While the previously mentioned sneakers promote high-platform heels, the Adidas Nizza shoes are comparatively underlying. Based on the 1970's basketball sneaker, the Nizza offers a sober demeanor, catering to the feet of classic sneaker enthusiasts.

With the textile upper and lace closure, the Nizza shoes suit joggers as well as short skirts. It is priced at $80.

6) Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift Platform

For individuals who are aficionados of clean demeanor, the All-Star Chuck Taylor sneakers from Converse seem like a pretty coveted option. The sneaker has a canvas upper, making the shoe durable. With the lateral perforation and lace closure, the sneaker features an elevated midsole, mirroring the wedge shoe appeal.

This shoe is sold by Converse for $75, making it affordable to a wide range of consumers.

7) Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker

The Superga 2790 Platform sneaker exudes modest aesthetics, while the 1.5-inch platform meticulously brings forth the bulky allure. It features a canvas upper, while its sturdy and breathable silhouette accentuates its functionality.

The combination of the rubber outsole and textile upper creates a perfect blending of practicality and fashion, which is available for $80 at the Superga store.

Wedge sneakers have dominated the shoe trends in recent days due to their elevated platform-based sole, which provides the illusion of longer legs. Also, its extra padding or cushion infusion offers several opportunities to cop a drop.

Apart from these aforementioned shoes, one can try Chloe's Nama Platform sneaker, a smart option for a splurge. The Steve Madden Hansal platform sneaker is a cool option for people who love everything in white.