Nike Air Max 90 "Medium Olive Volt" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike has unveiled a brand new makeover of its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette, dubbed the "Medium Olive Volt." The swoosh label is planning to revamp the Air Max 90 sneaker model in 2023 and has already unveiled a slew of colorways.

The silhouette has received a small tribute with multiple winter-themed colorways such as Black Cholorphyll, Elemental Gold, and Velvet Brown. Now, continuing the trend, the swoosh label has unveiled another winter-themed makeover, dubbed the "Medium Olive Volt."

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Medium Olive Volt" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Medium Olive Volt" sneakers will be clad in lush green hues

After Air Max 1 and Air Max light, the swoosh label launched Air Max 90 silhouette, which became one the most celebrated models amongst sneakerheads. The silhouette introduced the trendy "dad shoe" style and became a big commercial success for Nike.

The official swoosh label's site introduces the origins of the Air Max 90 silhouette,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The 1990-released silhouette has been released in multiple colorways across 33 years. The shoe became famous due to multiple collaborations and is praised for the advanced version compared to the Air Max 1 silhouette. The official site talks about the sneaker legacy,

“Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals and exposed Nike Air keep it alive and well."

The shoe is a technologically advanced and developed version of the Air Max 1 silhouette in terms of style and functionality. The sneaker model features an exaggerated Air unit and sole unit compared to Air Max 1.

The swoosh label is paying homage to the Air Max 90 silhouette by releasing multiple makeovers such as "Easter Day," "Future is Equal," "Valentine's Day," "Elemental Gold," and more colorways alongside the newly revealed "Medium Olive Volt."

The Air Max 90 "Medium Olive Volt" comes clad in a 'Medium Olive/Volt/Sequoia/White' color scheme. The colorway's base comes constructed out of a mesh base wrapped with suede overlays and smooth leather mudguards. The base comes clad in an olive mesh which contrasts with sequoia overlays.

The swooshes come in a striking volt hue. The look is finished off with white midsoles and neon bubbles. The sneakers will be released in 2023 via Nike for $130.

