Nike Air Max 90 "Monarch" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant began its journey with the launch of a running shoe, dubbed the Moon Shoe, in 1964. The shoe revolutionized the industry and became immensely popular amongst athletes. Ever since then, the Swoosh label has continued to capture the audience with not only its technologically advanced sneakers, but also its exceptional creative skills upon these sneaker models.

The mainstream attention received by the Moon Shoe became one of the turning points for the Swoosh label's running department, as they continued to experiment to form even better models in the future. One of the technological marvels running shoe's lineage is the Air Max, which has slowly turned into a lifestyle choice for many sneakerheads.

The latest sneaker makeover to be added to the Air Max lineage includes Air Max 90 "Monarch." The shoe comes clad in a mix neutral hues to appeal to the sophisticated sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Monarch" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during Fall 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Monarch" sneakers, which come dressed in a fall-inspired makeover with neutral hues

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Monarch" sneakers come dressed in a fall-inspired makeover with neutral hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label kick-started its Air Max sneaker lineage in 1987 with the launch of the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model. The popular Air Max lineage features numerous models, including the AM1, AM 95, AM 90, AM 97, AM 180, AM 360, and more. These sneaker models are often clad in vibrant and eye-catching makeovers for fans.

The Swoosh label added the iconic Air Max 90 sneaker model to its running shoe lineage in 1990, and it quickly reached heights of popularity amongst both runners and sneakerheads. The shoe also began the popular "Dad Shoe" trend.

The Air Max 90 sneaker model was designed by the Swoosh label veteran Tinker Hatfield, who can also be credited with design multiple Air Jordan sneakers. Nike introduces the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest to be added to the collection is Air Max 90 "Monarch." The sneaker colorway comes clad in multiple neutral hues, in the "Pure Platinum / Summit White / Black / Monarch" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather, nubuck, and mesh material.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a white hue, which contrasts with Pure Platinum overlays. Neutral black is added upon the mudguards and the profile Swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The titular Monarch accents are added throughout the shoe to capture the essence of fall. The shoes are expected to launch soon at a retail price of $130 via Nike and select retailers.