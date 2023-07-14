Nike Air Max 95 “Black/Pure Platinum” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Among all the upcoming signature shoes, the Swoosh label is ready to introduce its iconic lifestyle sneaker model, the Nike Air Max 95. For many decades, the Nike Air Max has been a popular sneaker model among sneakerheads, and the label also celebrates it with one of the biggest events, Air Max Day.

In 2023, Nike has already released a wide range of Air Max 95 colorways, with many more coming on the way, and the Air Max 95 “Black/Pure Platinum” has been added to that list now. The sneaker brand has not declared the official release date of the upcoming pair, but the pricing details have been confirmed. Nike Air Max fans will be able to purchase the pair for $175. The Nike Air Max 95 “Black/Pure Platinum” will be available via the official online Nike store and other selected sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Max 95 “Black/Pure Platinum” sneakers will come in men's sizes

Nike Air Max 95 “Black/Pure Platinum” sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With its human anatomy-inspired design and forefoot Max Air cushioning, the Nike Air Max 95 revolutionized footwear 20 years ago. Since its introduction, the sneaker has been re-invented in vivid color schemes, but it has also shown a preference for modest styles.

Recently, a subdued and versatile combination of "Black," "Pure Platinum," and "White" tones of the original design by Sergio Lozano appeared. The majority of the sneaker chooses the darkest shade of the mentioned hues, enabling lacing loops and other supporting features to savor a touch of gray.

While the midsole prefers a "colorless" finish that enables the industry-pushing Air Max units to delight in strong "Black" contrast, branding follows suit. The waffle-patterned grip underfoot completes the design in a dark shade that harmonizes well with the upper.

The Nike Air Max 95's "Speed-Lacing" eyelets, which are intended to encircle the wearer's foot from top to sock liner, and mesh overlays allowed breathability throughout the whole top of the foot. The colors of the sneaker became as iconic as the source of its design.

While telling the story about the Air Max 95's inspirational design, Nike said,

"Conceived by Sergio Lozano, who was working in Nike's ACG category during the mid '90s, the Air Max 95 was originally imagined for larger, more powerful runners pounding the pavement and demanding maximum cushioning."

Further added,

"The design took shape via cues from the human body, with a lacing system inspired by a set of ribs, a spine-inspired outsole and a mesh and suede upper representing muscle fibres. This bold inspiration called for a layered upper construction with synthetic suede, stitched and compression moulded for maximum support without bagging out over time."

The Nike Air Max 95, an iconic sneaker from Nike, boasts a range of standout features in its design. With a unique layered upper, it showcases a mix of materials like mesh, leather, and synthetic overlays, offering both durability and breathability. The visible Air Max cushioning technology in the sole provides exceptional comfort and impact absorption.

The shoe's distinctive lacing system ensures a secure fit, while the padded collar and tongue add extra comfort. The wavy lines and gradient color schemes give the Air Max 95 a bold and eye-catching appearance. All these features come together to make the Air Max 95 a timeless and highly popular sneaker choice.