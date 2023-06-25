Nike Air Max 95 “Red Stardust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based athletic gear company Nike, is constantly coming up with new colorways for its popular sneaker models as well as novel designs for its ever-expanding selection. Following this practice, the brand has unveiled yet another version of the popular Air Max 95 design. The color scheme that gives the sneaker its name, "Red Stardust," is Vast Grey/Cool Grey/Summit White/Red Stardust.

Sneakerheads can now buy the recently released Air Max 95 "Red Stardust" colorway. Each pair of these sneakers carries a $175 USD retail price tag. Sneaker enthusiasts can purchase them through Nike and some of its affiliated merchant stores both offline and online. These shoes are offered in men’s sizing options varying from US6 to US15.

Nike Air Max 95 “Red Stardust” shoes are complimented with grey overlays

The Swoosh brand strengthened its reputation as a footwear master with the introduction of the Air Max 1 footwear model in the Air Max sneaker family in 1987, permanently changing the nature for athletic shoes. Following that, the brand continued to create its Air Max shoe line and unveiled the Air Max 95 in 1995.

Nike first introduced the legendary Air Max 95 shoe type as a running shoe, but it has since evolved into a fashion statement. The Nike Air Max origins are underlined on the Swoosh’s website as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max 95, an all-time favorite during Air Max season, is expected to cause a major stir even in 2023. The most recent version of Sergio Lozano's iconic shoe has a sleek and contemporary greyscale hue with artfully placed highlights of "Red Stardust," which makes it a simple addition to the season's repertoire.

The description of the “Red Stardust” colorway reads,

“Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.”

The pair mostly uses grey tones, varying from bone leather and mesh mid sections to earthy "Vast Grey" on the ripstop top, leather toe cap, sock liner, as well as outsole. A thin layer of cool grey with a blue tint runs through the medial line of the shoes, and a sharp white EVA midsole is located just below.

The "Red Stardust" pops then add some life to the set, and the pinkish shade hits the eyestays, embroidered labeling, as well as Air supports to finish the look.

Sneakerheads would not want to pass up the opportunity to get the recently introduced Air Max 95 "Red Stardust" footwear. To receive timely information on other potential color schemes for the silhouette, readers can register on the official Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app.

