Nike Air Max 90 "Patches" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has presented its consumers with a resurgence of the popular Air Max 90 sneaker model in 2023 in a brand new makeover. The latest makeover to be clad upon the beloved sneaker model is "Patches," which is named due to the multiple graphic patches accompanying the shoes.

The Swoosh label has often made waves in the sneaker sphere. It has lived up to its reputation as footwear domineer by releasing iconic makeovers upon its running shoes silhouettes such as Air Max, Vaporfly, and more.

Continuing to give the Air Max 90 sneaker a resugerence, the label has revealed a "Patches" makeover. An official release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet but, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023, exclusively in kids' sizes.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Patches" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike began its journey in 1964 with the launch of Moon Shoe, a running sneaker that changed the course of running shoe designs. The label extended its running shoe lineup in 1987 and released the iconic Air Max lineage with the Air Max 1. The Air Max lineage further extended with the release of Air Max Light and Air Max 90.

The Air Max 90 shoes has been slowly and gradually accepted as a lifestyle silhouette and became a commercial success. The Air Max 90 sneaker model was debuted globally in 1990 as it was designed by sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. The beloved sneaker designer also created other iconic models such as the whole Jordan lineage from Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

Velcro mudguards and patches (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 90 shoe reached popularity amongst sneakerheads and has been clad in multiple makeovers in its 33 year history. The Swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 and its cultural relevance as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The upper of the 'Patches" shoe comes clad in a spring-friendly color scheme, which is constructed out of leather material. The base comes clad in a white hue, which is overlaid with smooth leather material. The shoe further features a mix of black, grey, light tan, and cool mint hue.

The TPU component of the shoe features the boldest hue including red and lilac hue. Other than the prominent white hue, the shoe's upper also features black and grey hues. The velcro mudguards of the sneakers come constructed out of light tan hue.

Underfoot, the sneakers feature a ribbed cassette around the visible Air bubble in mint green hue. The most prominent feature of the shoe is the detachable patches, which come in graphic shapes of skateboard, mushroom, a "Nike" branded patch, and others. The pair will be released via Nike sometime soon in 2023.

