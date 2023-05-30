Nike Air Max 95 "Blue Jewel" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has launched multiple makeovers of its legendary Air Max sneaker lineage over the years. The Air Max 95 is one that sneakerheads particularly love, and its "Blue Jewel" makeover is the latest one to make an appearance.

The "Blue Jewel" makeover comes after the label previously revealed the "Aegean Storm," "Sequoia," and "Icons" makeovers. The latest "Blue Jewel" makeover is clad in a classic black and blue color scheme, which is timeless and chic. The silhouette has continued to be a fan-favorite and therefore has been in constant rotation.

An official release date for the Air Max 95 "Blue Jewel" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Blue Jewel" sneakers are clad in black and royal blue hues

Nike launched its iconic Air Max 95 sneaker model as a part of the running shoe lineage in 1995. The shoe was added to the Air Max lineage after the release of Air Max 1, Air Max Light, and Air Max 90. The sneaker model is a brainchild of the Swoosh label veteran Sergio Lozano.

The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker as,

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

The design is inspired by the human body, describes the official site:

"The design took shape via cues from the human body, with a lacing system inspired by a set of ribs, a spine-inspired outsole and a mesh and suede upper representing muscle fibres."

The beloved Air Max 95 sneaker model is now returning with the popular mini jewel profile swooshes detail on the sneaker for Summer 2023. The latest offering Air Max 95 "Blue Jewel" is clad in a "Black/Deep Royal Blue/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Reflect Silver" color scheme.

The upper of the sneakers is made out of a mix of mesh, suede, and leather materials. The base of the shoe is constructed out of black mesh material, whereas the inner lining of the shoe comes clad in a Gray hue. Another hue is added into the mix with the suede toe boxes that are clad in Anthracite shades.

The Anthracite suede is also added to the side panel overlays. Other than an overall dark hue, a touch of flair and contrasting shade is added with the Royal Blue accents upon the tongues, heel branding, underfoot, eyelets, and most prominently, the profile mini swooshes.

A shine is added in the sneaker makeover with the 3M reflective detailing upon the heels and tongues. The look is finished off with black rubber outsoles. The design is rumored to drop for $175 via Nike and select retailers.

