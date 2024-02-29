Nike Air Max 95 “Stealth Black” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 95 Stealth Black rendition most recently surfaced online. This predominantly black shoe is decorated with silver accents all over.

The Nike Air Max 95 Stealth Black shoes are projected to be offered in the coming months of 2024, as stated by Sneaker News. Note that the Swoosh label doesn't reveal the official launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via Nike's online and offline sites, along with a bunch of its associated retail merchants. They will be offered with a selling price label of $145 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 95 “Stealth Black” shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 95 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@110slad)

Aside from an anticipated collaboration with A Ma Maniere on the Air Max 95, Nike's Air Max model, which started out in 1995, has been relatively quiet in recent quarters. It appears in fewer colors as Nike prioritizes models such as the Air Max Plus and the newly designed Air Max Dn in preparation for Air Max Day, which is scheduled for the latter part of March.

Despite this, the Air Max 95 continues to be an essential component of Nike's collection of athletic apparel, featuring a wide range of colorful and modern styles.

The most recent grade school offering from the Beaverton brand is a product that falls into the latter of those two categories. It features an all-black foundation with modest hits of silver scattered across the entire footwear.

The top layer of this shoe is constructed out of leather and mesh, which results in a design that is not only fashionable but also long-lasting in preparation for the colder months of the year. The toppings on this pair are adorned with embossed detail meant to represent the arrangement of the eyelets underneath. This is a notable feature of Nike Air Max 95.

Be on the lookout for the Air Max 95 Stealth Black colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely interested in copping them are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.