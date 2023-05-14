Nike Air Max 97 "Black Royal" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based label, kickstarted their journey with the Moon running shoes in 1972 and has continued to produce futuristic and technologically advanced sneaker models.

One of the most beloved of them is the Air Max running lineage. The Air Max 97 became one of the famous running shoes, and now the shoe model is receiving a "Black Royal" color scheme.

The swoosh label is extending its Air Max lineage with the launch of the classic Air Max 97 "Black Royal" sneakers. The makeover is kept classic, which can easily attract sneakerheads with its luxurious color scheme.

The Air Max 97 "Black Royak" makeover comes after the brand has introduced "Wolf Grey," "Cow Print," "Independence Day" and "Michigan" makeovers. The latest sneaker features an overall dark color palette.

A release date for the Air Max 97 "Black Royal" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet SNKR Dunk, the sneaker pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Black Royal" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Black Royal" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's Air Max 97 silhouette has been one of the fan-favorites due to its swooping clean design lines on the upper profiles. The pair is a brainchild of the swoosh label's designer Christian Tresser. Nike debuted its iconic AM97 sneakers in 1997, inspired by the Japanese bullet trains, to showcase a speedy aesthetic.

The designer also reported that she was inspired by the ripples caused by a stone after it falls into a pond. The silhouette has continued to capture the attention of sneakerheads globally with its unique construct, comfortable fit and excellent performance. The swoosh label site introduces the AM97sneaker model as follows:

"Visible Air cushioning has evolved radically in the past three decades since the Air Max 1. The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

It also talks about the inspiration for the sneaker design:

"Nature's most beloved resource would provide designer Christian Tresser with the inspiration behind the upper. 'The nature of it was water dropping into a pond. The water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit.'"

The silhouette celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022 and has continued to release multiple GRs and collabs in 2023.

The upper of sneakers comes constructed out of a mix of tumbled leather and mesh materials. The titular black and royal hues make up the largest part of the color scheme, with a flair added through Golden hued pops.

The wavy layers added on the sneaker from top to bottom varies and interchange in black and royal blue hues. The aforementioned gold hue is added on the swoosh logo on the tongue, heel and mid panels.

The pair is rumored to release shortlyfor $180 retail price via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

