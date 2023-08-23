Nike Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to give the Air Max 97 sneaker model makeovers throughout 2023. The Swoosh label began its journey with a running sneaker model, the Moon Shoe, in 1964, and ever since it has added more technologically advanced running shoes to its inventory.

Since then, Nike has continued to launch multiple running sneakers, one of the most popular of which is the Air Max. The popular Air Max series comes dressed in distinct and eye-catching makeovers. Thanks to its vibrant features, the Air Max 97 is one of the most popular sneaker models in the Air Max shoeline. The Swoosh label is now adding another makeover to its Air Max 97 roster with the "Dark Olive/Sail" color scheme.

An official release date for the Nike Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released in 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The pair is expected to launch at a retail price of $180.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" sneakers will come clad in neutral colors

The upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" sneakers come clad in neutral colors (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label started its journey in the footwear industry with a running sneaker co-designed by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Soon after, the label quickly expanded its running shoe lineage by adding sneakers and athleisure. The Beaverton brand added the Air Max lineage in 1987 with the launch of Air Max 1.

A decade later, in 1997, the label launched the Air Max 97, as Christian Tresser designed the shoe. The shoe was inspired by the overall speed and aesthetics of the Japanese bullet trains. Its side profiles feature multiple horizontal lines that go from the toe boxes to the heels. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

Sole unit of the sneaker (Image via the Swoosh brand)

The latest makeover Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" comes clad in a "Dark Olive / Sail / Burnt Orange" color scheme. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of a mix of ripstop, suede, and fishnet mesh materials. All of the materials work together to produce a one-of-a-kind textural mix.

Details of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

In addition, the shoe also features a full-length Air Max cushioning system for more comfort and a better fit. The base of the shoe comes clad in a Dark Olive hue, where the gloomy green hue is accentuated upon the canvas uppers, toes, and heel suede overlays. More green is added to the glossy midsoles.

TPU panels, laces, tongue construction, and collars are clad in a sail hue. The look is finished off with burnt orange swooshes.

Stay tuned as te Nike Air Max 97 "Dark Olive/Sail" sneaker is slated for a 2023 release.