Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet shoes most recently appeared online. These shoes are completely inspired by the original Air Max 97 Silver Bullet variation.

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet colorway is projected to be offered sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the Swoosh brand has yet to reveal the actual release date as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold online and in Nike's physical locations alongside a bunch of affiliated retail merchants. These shoes will be marked at a fixed price of $180 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

When Nike celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, the company introduced a revised rendition of the Air Max 97 as part of its "Futura" project. This was done in recognition of Christian Tresser's groundbreaking design.

Through the implementation of this innovative strategy, floating additions, accentuated proportions, and a polished shape were introduced, all of which were designed to conform to the most current designs in women's shoes.

Now, Nike has decided to pay respect to the very beginnings of this legendary model in the most meaningful fashion possible—by launching a "Silver Bullet" hue for the Futura range of footwear.

Another look at the heels and tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

A matte silver outer that closely resembles the iconic design is featured in this future version, which matches a light grey mesh foundation. This rendition preserves the spirit of the classic Silver Bullet. A hint of red adorns the Swoosh emblem, offering a subtle flash of color that aficionados of the original design will undoubtedly cherish.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 97 Futura Silver Bullet shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves sometime in the coming weeks. Those interested in copping these sneakers are encouraged to stay in touch with the Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.