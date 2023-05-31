Nike Air Max 97 Next Nature "Tapestry" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has surprised its fans by giving its running shoes multiple iconic makeovers and technological advancements. The Swoosh label is known for running shoes and continues to expand its catalog by adding makeovers to iconic and classic running shoe models, such as the Air Max 97.

The Air Max 97 sneaker model was initially part of the running shoe line, but it has become popular as a lifestyle and streetwear shoe over the years, one of the iterations of which is the Air Max 97 Next Nature. The newest makeover for the Air Max 97 Next Nature is "Tapestry," which uses a simplistic color scheme while adding a distinctive design detail.

An official release date for the Air Max 97 Next Nature "Tapestry" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

Nike Air Max 97 Next Nature "Tapestry" sneakers to be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Next Nature "Tapestry" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike started their journey in the footwear industry with the introduction of the Moon Shoe, a running sneaker. From there, they expanded their running shoe offerings by launching the Air Max sneaker lineage in 1987 with the Air Max 1. The Air Max 97 was released by the Swoosh label a decade later.

Christian Tresser designed the Air Max 97 sneaker model, taking inspiration from the Japanese bullet train's overall aesthetic of speed. The sneaker has become a fan favorite due to its design line on the side profiles. According to the Nike site, the sneaker model is described as follows:

"Visible Air cushioning has evolved radically in the past three decades since the Air Max 1. The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

The official site further explains Christian Tresser's inspiration:

"The nature of it was water dropping into a pond. The water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit". With nods to a silver bullet train, the shoe's iconic Metallic Silver finish took inspiration from another unlikely source."

The latest Air Max 97 Next Nature "Tapestry" comes after the Swoosh label previously released a similar makeover for the Dunk Low silhouette.

The shoe's upper is made of recyclable materials, including a textured material that resembles hemp. The base is overlaid with black leather material in clean lines. The most prominent feature of the shoe is the floral print added to the racing stripe and pull tabs.

The details are added with the 3M reflective overlay and volt-hued insoles, which feature a Nike pinwheel logo. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months at a price tag of $175. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

