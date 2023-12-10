Nike Air Max Plus “Black Lime Green” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max line will soon include more Nike Air Max Plus sneaker color options in its catalog. The most recent to join the stated model’s launch roster is the "Black Lime Green" rendition.

The initial reports from Sneaker News indicate that the Nike Air Max Plus "Black Lime Green" shoes will likely debut in the sneaker market sometime in the coming weeks of 2024. Please note that the scheduled release date of these sneakers has yet to be determined.

Nike's online and offline stores, in addition to a select group of partner retailers, will sell these kid-exclusive sneakers to customers. Those readers who are interested will also need to wait for information regarding the cost.

Nike Air Max Plus “Black Lime Green” shoes are covered in black underlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

During the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Nike Air Max Plus, Nike has made it possible for both longstanding and fresh fans of the silhouette to enjoy the shoe in various fashions.

Even though the year 2023 is ending, Sean McDowell's timeless silhouette from 1998 has presented itself in another primarily black ensemble. These shoes, ostensibly designed just for children, feature a shredded patent leather appearance instead of the more conventional mesh foundation.

In a manner comparable to other Nike Air Max Plus models that have appeared over the past few months, the variant that is yet to be launched features textile reinforcements along the profiles rather than the more common TPU.

As a result of the revamp, McDowell's work, which has been overtaken for a considerable amount of time by styles from the prestigious Air Max range, is given a new lease on life.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

In other places, chrome replaces profile swooshes to create a more futuristic look. On the other hand, the badges located on the forefront of the tongue flap and the spine, are a unique blend of a vibrant blue and an electric green.

The midsoles are entirely dark, along with the Tuned Air and Air Max bubbles, which have been given a "blackout" treatment. On the other hand, the outer sole unit features a design that brings underfoot some of the lime green elegance featured on the top.

Sneakers from Nike's storied Air Max range skyrocketed to stardom because of the groundbreaking Air Max idea. Regarding its cutting-edge technology, Nike boasts on its website:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it."

It reads:

"Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Watch out for the impending "Black Lime Green" version of the Nike Air Max Plus, which will be readily available in the coming days. This colorway will be accessible to the public.

On the Swoosh website or through the SNKRS app, individuals interested in receiving regular updates regarding the arrival of a particular colorway can sign up for notifications.