Nike Air Max Plus "Quadruple Swoosh Black" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is continuing to showcase more of its classic silhouettes in the "Quadruple Swoosh" themed makeovers. After previously unveiling a "Quadruple Swoosh" makeover upon the silhouettes Air Max 90, Air Max Plus 3, and Air Force 1, the latest to appear in the scene is the Air Max plus.

The Air Max Plus silhouette is one of the less popular models compared to the other sneakers from the Air Max lineage, however, despite its under-appreciated hype, Nike has always made sure to keep refreshing the sneaker model. They specifically did this extensively in 2022, as the label gave many makeovers as well as a full-blown collaborative collection with Supreme.

An official release date for the newly revealed Air Max Plus "Quadruple Swoosh Black" hasn't been announced yet, but according to media outlet Sole Retriver, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in summer 2023.

The Nike Air Max Plus "Quadruple Swoosh Black" sneakers pay homage to the Carolyn Davidson-designed swoosh logo

The upcoming Nike Air Max Plus "Quadruple Swoosh Black" sneakers pay homage to the Carolyn Davidson-designed Swoosh logo

While the sneaker sphere is expanding at an enormous rate, more youngsters are taking interest in the already-famous and classic silhouettes - which can be availed on the SNKRS site.

However, only a few sneaker veterans and hardcore OG sneakerheads keep an eye out for retro silhouettes such as Air Max Plus to make a comeback. The Air Max Plus, which was originally debuted back in 1989, made a seemingly minor resurgence in 2022 and went on to receive dozens of makeovers.

The sneaker model is expected to receive even more colorways and proper centric moments as it celebrates its 24th anniversary in 2023. The official site introduces the iconic Air Max Plus silhouette as:

"The Nike Air Max Plus adds attitude and edge to any look. Its prominent arch draws inspiration from a whale’s tail while wavy fingers on the upper nod to palm trees blowing in the wind. Airy mesh and gradient colors bring defiant beach style to city streets.."

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear reveals another upcoming Air Max Plus that takes part of the brand’s latest “Multi Swoosh” collection.＞＞



Nike Air Max Plus “Multi Swoosh”

Color: Black/White-Blue Lightning-Bright Crimson-Wolf Grey

Style Code: FJ4224-001

Release Date: 2023

The latest Quadruple swoosh detail is added over the triple-black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers. The makeover celebrates the most iconic, legendary, and memorable logos in the history of the sportswear label.

The swoosh logo was designed by the graphic designer at Portland State University, Carolyn Davidson, in 1971. The check mark has remained almost unchanged in five decades and the latest "Quadruple Swoosh" series is a nod to the historical logo.

The sneaker comes constructed out of leather, mesh, and TPU materials. Most of the upper is clad in tonal black hues, with the only pop of color being seen on the lateral profiles of the sneaker.

The lateral profile features four swoosh logos along the midfoot. These swooshes are of different sizes and colors i.e., red, grey, blue, and white. The four swooshes overlap with each other.

The medial side of the sneaker sees a small white mini-swoosh embroidered on the midfoot. The rest of the sneaker colorway is wrapped with black TPU overlays. One can avail the Nike Air Max Plus "Quadruple Swoosh Black" sneakers in summer 2023 at a retail price of $185.

