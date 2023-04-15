Nike Air Max Scorpion “Hiking” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is known for its innovative and cutting-edge footwear, and the Air Max Scorpion is no exception. The Air Max Scorpion is a newer model that debuted in September 2022, featuring a full-length Air Max unit that provides cushioning and responsiveness. The shoe also has a Flyknit upper that offers breathability and flexibility, as well as a rubber outsole that enhances traction and durability.

The latest colorway, dubbed Nike Air Max Scorpion "Hiking," is expected to be released in the coming weeks, with a retail price of $250 USD. The shoe is a perfect choice for those who want to combine style and performance, as well as enjoy the comfort and support of the Air Max technology. They will be purchasable from Nike and its partnering stores.

The shoe is also versatile enough to be worn on different occasions, whether it's hitting the trails or hitting the streets.

Nike Air Max Scorpion “Hiking” shoes express a mix of purple, pink, and yellow

In the realm of shoes, Nike is one of the most recognizable and influential companies, and its Air Max series is among its most widely loved and profitable designs. Since the first model with a visible Air unit on its heels emerged in 1987, the Air Max series has flourished.

Since then, Nike has continuously experimented and innovated to produce several iterations of the Air Max, each with its own distinct esthetic and functionality.The Air Max Scorpion, which debuted in 2022 as part of Nike's "Future of Air" campaign, is one of the brand's newest and most cutting-edge variants of the Air Max shoe.

In the manufacturer's newsroom, the recently created shoe lineage design is described as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

According to the shoe company, the Nike Air Max Scorpion also sports cutting-edge Flyknit uppers.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

One of the latest colorways of the silhouette is the "Hiking" edition, which is inspired by the styling found on hiking trails. The shoe has a creamy off-white tone on the Flyknit upper, contrasted by brown stitched Swooshes on the midfoot.

A major element of the shoe is the rope laces that have a mix of yellow, pink, and purple colors, adding a pop of vibrancy to the otherwise neutral palette. The shoe also comes with a blue branded carabiner that can be attached to the laces or used as an accessory.

The midsole has a speckled pattern that matches the laces, while the outsole has a blue color that complements the mini Swoosh on the toe box. The shoe also has leather tongue tags, heel pull tabs, and printed insoles that complete the hiking-inspired look.

Be on the lookout for this year's speculated Nike Air Max Scorpion "Hiking" release. Customers who are interested in buying a pair can download the SNKRS app or register on the Swoosh website to receive timely information on the shoe's release.

