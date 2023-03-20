Nike Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike Air Max TW is the sequel to Nike's renowned Tailwind series, which stays true to its 1980s and 1990s roots by utilizing the full range of the brand's color palette with minor changes to the ensemble's materials. The sneakers, in a new iteration, will soon be available in a two-tone color scheme that's perfect for the coming spring.

The soon-to-be-released shoes will feature a full-length Phylon midsole, a visible Nike Air-Sole unit in the heel, a full-grain leather upper with a water-resistant treatment to keep the feet dry in wet conditions, and a durable rubber outsole with an integrated traction pattern to provide traction on the course.

The new Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” sneakers will be released in Spring 2023 for $160.

Nike Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” will deliver a punch of comfort and fashion

The Nike Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” sneakers will come in women's sizes (Image via Sneaker News)

In keeping with the theme, the newly revealed sneakers are almost entirely cast in a pristine white base, including the knit forefoot and the surrounding leather overlays. The all-black sole provides a striking contrast to the shoe's "Citrus Orange" accents, which congregate at the upper and shine brightest in its various branded elements.

The orange bulbous cushioning system beneath is hidden by the semi-opaque material, which also covers the heel counter, eyelets, and lacing loops to finish off the sophisticated arrangement of highlights.

The sneaker label describes the shoes as:

"So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1-2 punch of comfort and fashion."

It continues:

"Ready to highlight any ‘fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colorways make it easy to style. And if you’re ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning."

Different profiles of Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker model has an Air-Sole unit, a cushioning system that consists of a pressurized air pocket inside a flexible, durable membrane. It provides lightweight and responsive cushioning that can help absorb impact. To note, Air Max TW also featured a full-grain leather upper, a Phylon midsole, and a rubber outsole with an integrated traction pattern for an added grip on the course.

In addition to all of these characteristics, one of the most important aspects of this model is that it is made from eco-friendly materials. This sneaker was created in a sustainable manner by making responsible use of post-manufactured and post-consumer recycled materials.

The new Air Max TW “Citrus Orange” sneakers will be available in Nike stores and the SNKRS app in Spring 2023 for $160.

