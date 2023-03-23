Nike 'ATL' sneaker collection: Price, release date and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear genius, has maintained its number one position as the sportswear label as we step into 2023. The brand has had a successful so far by releasing multiple makeovers of their classic silhouettes like Jordans, Air Max's, Dunks and Air Force 1's. The latter of the two are now being released as a part of 'ATL' collection.

After celebrating the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 sneaker, the label has continued to capitalize on the trend by adding more makeovers to it. The label has also paid a special attention to the Dunk sneaker model giving it a centric moment. The label is producing an 'ATL' pack, which features a vibrant makeover of both the Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low sneaker model.

The 'ATL' collection is a nod to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and Atlanta's ascension in it. The 'ATL' collection featuring Dunk Low 'ATL' and Air Force 1 Low 'AtTL' is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on April 4, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike 'ATL' sneaker collection

The upcoming Nike 'ATL' sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2023, Nike is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with a series of multiple themed silhouettes.

These silhouettes reflect the United States' vast music culture. From the "Classics" collection to the latest "ATL" collection, the swoosh label is birthing makeovers of the classic and popular sneaker models like Air Force 1 and Dunk Lows.

Following the launch of the MLB team and HBCU's inspired collections, the swoosh label is now turning its attention toward the offerings related to the cities across the USA, starting with the "A," aka Atlantic City.

The latter 'ATL' collection features a fiery and vibrant makeover of both the Dunk and Air Force 1 sneaker models. Both sneakers come clad in a red hue similar to the 2022-released CAU pair.

The first sneaker on the list is Nike Dunk "ATL." The site introduces the sneaker model:

"Welcome to Atlanta. Continuing our celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, we take you to “The A” with the Dunk Low "ATL." Redefining music and reshaping culture with a sound and swagger all its own, this design commemorates ATL’s ascension to hottest-in-the-game with Vibrant Picante Red suede."

The sneaker model features glowing bright crimson swooshes, which represent the city's music scene. The shoe also features metallic gold accents, which is a nod to the world that the south owns the crown. The shoe will retail for $120.

The second shoe in the collection is Nike Air Force 1 Low "ATL." The site introduces the sneaker model:

"Welcome to Atlanta. Continuing our celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, we take you to “The A” with the AF1 "ATL." Redefining music and reshaping culture with a sound and swagger all its own, this design commemorates ATL’s ascension to hottest-in-the-game with Vibrant Picante Red suede."

The shoe features a fire-like finish upon the perforated toe boxes and medial panels.

Hints of orange hue, picante red, and glowing bright crimson are added on the sneakers. The pair will retail for $130. The collection will be launched via the Nike site and select retailers on April 4, 2023.

