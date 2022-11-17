Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “ATL” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Following the Nike Dunk Low's collections themed on MLB clubs and HBCUs, the model appears to focus on US cities for its upcoming slate of releases, beginning with the letter "A." Keeping this in mind, the newly surfaced Dunk Low will be a tribute to Atlanta.

The upcoming "ATL" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is being prepared for the next year. Some early reports from sneaker media outlets suggest that these bold red low-tops will be dropped sometime in March 2023.

Although the confirmed drop date is being kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, this Nike Dunk Low shoe will be sold with a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. These kicks can be bought from Nike's online and offline locations and affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low will now don an "ATL" inspired all-red ensemble for 2023

Take a closer look at the Nike Dunk Low ATL shoes (Image via Instagram/@iamricosauv)

Nike has, over the years, used specific hues on various designs to pay homage to numerous locations. Although Houston received an Air Force 1 tribute this year, the trend will continue into 2023 as we get glimpses at the Atlanta-themed Nike Dunk Low "ATL."

The origin and backstory of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette, as per the official Nike website, is:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Not too long ago, popular sneaker accounts like Timmy Turner and @masterchefian shared the first images of this design on their Instagram pages. The early peeks revealed that the complete footwear would be wrapped in a University Red/Bright Crimson color scheme.

A two-tone red design, in vivid crimson and university hues, is spread across a suede and leather top. While suede material is present on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar, leather is used for the mudguard, eye stays, and heel overlay.

The translucent TPU Nike Swoosh all along midfoot is matched by stitching patterns that extend past the "ATL" embroidered on the medial surface of the heel and toward a "Nike" labeled heel tab. The lace set and tongue flap are covered in subtle red hues, and the tag above showcases the monotone theme.

Another "ATL" mark is embossed on the insole as the Swoosh label's final nod to the city of Atlanta. The white Dunk midsole and red rubber outer sole unit complete the shoe's overall design.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low "ATL" colorway that will hit the sneaker world in March 2023. With a selling price label of $120 for each unit, these footwear designs will be offered by the online and offline outlets of Nike, its Nike's SNKRS app, and a few other participating sellers.

Dunkheads are advised to register on the official website of Nike for quick updates on the launch of the "ATL" iteration.

