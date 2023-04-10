Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Split” sneakers: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Blazer Mid is a classic shoe that has been updated with modern materials and finishes. It features a leather upper with suede accents and retro branding and is available in both men's and women's sizes.

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 is a popular version of the shoe that has gained a lot of popularity recently. It is known for its comfort and fashion-focused design.

Soon in 2023, a new version of Blazer Mid '77 will be dropped by the sneaker label in an interesting colorway.

The main attraction of this silhouette would be its Swoosh. Even though Nike hasn't disclosed the official release date for the sneakers, the price tag for the pair has been disclosed. The new sneakers will be available for $105 via the Nike stores and selected sportswear retailers.

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Split” sneakers will be available in men's sizes

Black, gray, green, and white are the colorways that are imprinted for this version of the Nike Blazer Mid. It has a foundation made of white leather, along with suede overlays on the front, and distinctive padding on the tongues.

After that, the "Split" pattern is stitched onto the Swoosh, heel bands, tongue tags, insoles, and midsole of the shoe. The design is finished off with a rubber outsole that maintains the one-color blocking seen throughout the upper.

Side profiles of Blazer Mid ’77 “Split” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Nike Blazer Mid is a popular sneaker model that has been released in various colorways over the years. Originally introduced in 1973 as a basketball shoe, it has since become a classic lifestyle sneaker that is known for its simple and versatile design.

Nike has released the Blazer Mid in a wide range of colors and materials, including classic leather and suede options as well as more experimental designs featuring bold prints and textures.

Some of the most popular colorways include the all-white and all-black versions, as well as the red and blue iterations that pay homage to the sneaker's basketball roots. Additionally, Nike has collaborated with various artists and designers to create unique and limited-edition versions of the sneaker.

The Blazer Mid '77 features a retro-inspired design that pays homage to the original Blazer from 1977. It has a mid-top silhouette with a suede or leather upper and a rubber toe cap.

Nike described:

"Styled for the ‘70s. Loved in the ‘80s. Classic in the ‘90s. Ready for the future. The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 delivers a timeless design that’s easy to wear. Its unbelievably crisp leather upper breaks in beautifully and pairs with bold retro branding and luscious suede accents for a premium feel. Exposed foam on the tongue and a special midsole finish make it look like you’ve just pulled them from the history books."

The Blazer Mid '77 has a rich history, having been worn by basketball players and skateboarders alike. Its timeless design and classic style make it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

