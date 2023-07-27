Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" sneakers: Everything to know about the latest addition to Remix collection 

Stepping into the spotlight is the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce", the latest hit from Nike's Remix Collection. This model draws on the tradition of the classic Nike Blazer and is a true testament to Nike's knack for fusing vintage styles with modern aesthetics.

The Blazer, originally launched in 1973, stands as one of Nike's earliest forays into basketball footwear. It distinguishes itself with its minimalist design, providing maximum performance with a simple yet stylish appeal. With the Nike Blazer Mid '77, the brand takes this classic blueprint and enhances it for the modern era, showcasing its unerring commitment to innovation.

Though the official release date remains a mystery, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" is expected to follow in its predecessors' footsteps. Upon its release, it will be available at select Nike retailers, on Nike's website, and potentially on various established sneaker resale platforms.

Continuation of the Remix Saga with Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce"

Just last week, the first batch from Nike’s Remix collection hit the stands. Yet, the Beaverton-based brand shows no signs of slowing down as it announces plans to extend the split aesthetic into the fall season with this Nike Blazer Mid '77.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Spruce (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

Greyscale Structures: A Monochrome Palette

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" has a clean white body with light grey suede inserts on the front mudguards. This greyscale structure extends to the collar lining and heel counter.

The jet-black profile Swoosh logos offer a monochrome contrast on the colorless backdrop. As per the official website of Nike,

"Autoclave construction fuses the outsole to the midsole for a streamlined look that echoes the '70s design."

Split Elements: A Classic Twist

Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" incorporates the model's split elements, and the design features unique touches along the tongue and heel tabs. The canvas sole unit, "Spruce" heel counter, and two-toned laces give the traditional design a distinctive twist.

The showstopper look of Nike Blazer Mid '77 Spruce (Image via @SneakerNews)

Exclusive to the Young: A Grade School Release

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Remix “White/Spruce” is set to be a grade school-exclusive release, broadening its appeal among younger sneaker enthusiasts.

The official website of Nike has a little more to say about the look and feel of the sneakers,

"Vintage treatment on the midsole provides an old-school look."

As we await more release details, detailed images of the pair have been released, further amplifying the anticipation.

A Glimpse of What's to Come

While the release of the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" is highly anticipated, the brand continues to excite its fan base with other upcoming launches. One such release to watch out for is the Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments”, scheduled to hit the stores on August 24.

A New Chapter in Nike's Legacy

So, the upcoming Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Spruce" reaffirms Nike's commitment to continually innovate while honoring its iconic heritage. The sleek design and unique colorway make it a highly anticipated release among both avid sneaker collectors and casual wearers.

As the sneaker world awaits the launch date and further details, the excitement surrounding the "Spruce" underscores Nike's indelible influence in the industry. The release of this model is not just another product launch, but a new chapter in the ever-evolving narrative of Nike's legendary sneaker legacy.