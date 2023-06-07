 5 best sneakers to wear at a BLACKPINK concert 

Over the past few years, BLACKPINK has quickly become recognized as one of the most successful female groups in the K-pop industry. The four-person band has amassed millions of devoted followers all over the world thanks to their infectious melodies, breathtaking visuals, and electrifying performances.

BLACKPINK is well-known for the dramatic images they generate with their music videos and live performances, and each group member has a distinct visual flair. Because of their high-end appeal, they have garnered attention from the general public and fashionistas alike.

Although every BLACKPINK member has their unique style, a combination of hues dominates the band's aesthetic. The group's trademark colors are pink and black - a combination of feminine, sweet, appealing as well as strong, edgy, and mysterious.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK's legions of devoted fans are always eager to copy the group's vibrant color palette in their lifestyle and fashion, be it in their daily lives or during their concerts. Given that the girl group is currently touring, we curated a list of some of the best black and pink sneaker colorways you can sport at the next BLACKPINK concert.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Quartz" and four other sneakers to wear to the next BLACKPINK concert

1) Air Jordan 1 Mid "Valentine's Day"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Valentine's Day" 🥰 Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Valentine's Day" 🥰 https://t.co/a67p53a5pQ

The late Peter Moore created the AJ1, a shoe that has been a part of the Jordan Brand for 38 years and serves as a tribute to Michael Jordan. It is now a part of the brand's Valentine's Day collection. And the colors on the the Valentine's Day edition of the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS make it perfect for a BLACKPINK concert.

This mid-top version of the AJ1 is more compact and features a white base with pink embellishments. It features the iconic Swoosh profile insignia on the medial and lateral mid-panels as well as the inside linings. These shoes are constructed with a smooth leather base and mesh tongues. The look is finished off with a pure white midsole and an outsole that is a desert berry color.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Valentine's Day" was released in 2022 and is available for $120 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Air Max 97 "Pink Glaze"

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Ad: NEW GS Nike Air Max 97 'Violet Ore/White/Pink Glaze' dropped via Nike US => bit.ly/3GwjEgv Ad: NEW GS Nike Air Max 97 'Violet Ore/White/Pink Glaze' dropped via Nike US => bit.ly/3GwjEgv https://t.co/3aXQlHdQya

The Nike Air Max 97 GS "Violet Ore Pink Glaze" is a retro running shoe designed for older children. Featuring pastel embellishments, the upper is constructed from white mesh and features the 97's trademark wavy pink and dark violet overlays.

A miniature embroidered Swoosh is located on the quarter panel, and pull tabs are located at the tongue and heel to simplify putting the shoe on and taking it off. The sneaker's midsole is made of white polyurethane, accented with a full-length Max Air unit with a pinkish tint, which will provide more comfort while attending active events like the BLACKPINK concert, where attendees are mostly on their feet.

The grippy rubber outsole features a tread pattern that is a modified version of a waffle.

The Air Max 97 "Pink Glaze" was released in 2022 and is available for $100 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Quartz"

Another excellent sneaker that can rock anyone's look during a BLACKPINK concert is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Quartz." The Jordan 1 Low GS Pink Quartz Black sneaker has a flash of pink on the recognizable Swoosh silhouette.

This sneaker is made from superior materials, and it looks prettier than ever because of the dusty pink accents spread across the toe box, side panels, and outsole. The top receives additional support with black tumbled leather overlays, which wrap around the toe cap and heel panels, continue down the lace unit, and lock the laces in place to provide a snug and secure fit.

Clean white Swooshes that merge at the heels and continue along the entire length of the shoe sit over the distinctive embroidered AJ Wings logo to divide the medial and lateral side panels. In addition, it features an air-cushioned midsole that provides a lightweight sensation underfoot and an outsole that is pink, to match the color palette used across the upper.

These sneakers, ideal for a BLACKPINK concert, were released in 2020 and are available for $80 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

4) Nike Air Foamposite One "Polarized Pink"

These sneakers are exclusive for youngsters excited to attend their first BLACKPINK concert. For many years, Nike Basketball has capitalized on the popularity of its extensive catalog from the 1990s and has been teasing the Air Foamposite One colorway since 2023 began, with the "Polarized Pink" version being the most recent. The pair goes for an all-over uniform finish on the shell-like top, making them perfect for the youngest sneakerheads in the family.

The Nike Little Posite One is modeled after the 2012 "Pearlized Pink" reissue of the 1997 Nike Air Posite One basketball shoe. The kid-sized foams feature the same color blocking and other design elements that pay homage to Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway but don't have as much intricacy.

In addition, the "Polarized Pink" has been updated in a few key areas, including the outsole, which now features a semi-translucent cream surface that should reduce the natural fading that has afflicted previous Foamposites.

These sneakers, with a similar color palette to BLACKPINK's theme colors, were released in April 2023 and are available for $200 at the official Nike retail site.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink"

These Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers will add charm to any BLACKPINK concert attire. Dressed in a ferocious pink, black, and white color pattern. The Air Jordan 1 Low being sold here features the shoe's signature mesh lining and tongue and the standard leather upper for the model.

It has a white base with pink and black overlays, as well as matching black Jumpman emblems, black laces, and a black rubber outsole. The design is finished with pink wings on the heel above a white midsole.

These sneakers were released in April 2023 and are available for $100 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

Get ready for your next BLACKPINK concert with these sneakers and sing to the tunes of the gang.

