Nike Blazer Phantom Mid Goddess of Victory "White and Black" sneakers: Everything we know so far

In May 2023, the news about the release of the Nike Blazer Phantom Mid Goddess of Victory surfaced online. As per the first look of the shoe, the pair will come dressed in a white color palate.

Now, in the month of July 2023, news of another version of the Goddess of Victory sneaker has surfaced online. This time, the color palate will be the original colorway of the Nike Blazer Phantom Mid sneaker, white and black.

Official information like the release date and pricing details for the upcoming Nike Blazer Phantom Mid Goddess of Victory "White and Black" sneakers is not available currently. However, the original version of the Goddess of Victory sneakers will retail for $150, so it can be expected that the second version of the sneaker will also have a similar price range.

Nike Blazer Phantom Mid Goddess of Victory "White and Black" sneakers will come in women's sizes

The Nike Blazer has long been a mainstay in the sneaker community, thanks to its classic design. Its straightforward yet eye-catching shape has made it a popular blank canvas for creative reinterpretations, and this most recent version is no exception. Nike has just released the new Blazer Phantom Mid, a return to the silhouette's classic white and black color scheme with a modern twist.

This comes fresh off the heels of the fascinating "Goddess of Victory" hue. Only the vibrant color contrast of the black detailing breaks up its pure white upper's blank canvas. The design pays homage to the Blazer's beginnings by reducing it to its most basic components, yet it differs greatly from earlier iterations.

With this edition, Nike has given the Blazer Phantom Mid new life by incorporating a variety of modern design elements. The sneaker features huge cup soles, which not only increase the fashion ante but also provide improved cushioning for a comfortable fit.

High-rise leather guards also provide an additional layer of protection and a stylish touch, extending the life of the shoe. Swoosh overlays that resemble the AMBUSH are a smart addition that blends fashion and utility. These distinctive overlays stretch past the back of the shoe and serve as a useful heel pull.

The NBA's Portland Trail Blazers were the inspiration for the 1973 debut of the basketball shoe known as the Nike Blazer. The leather sneaker, which had a mesh nylon tongue and a textured vulcanized rubber sole, was the first basketball shoe Nike ever made. NBA player George "The Iceman" Gervin first wore the Blazer.

The Blazer has expanded into numerous areas over the years, most recently the luxury industry and skateboarding. Star skaters like Lance Mountain and renowned street artist Futura both contributed to the Blazer's transformation as a skate shoe.

Nike's Blazer Phantom Mid sneakers feature a Zoom Air unit that offers responsive cushioning. The sole is fused to the upper using vulcanized construction, which gives the shoe a flexible, broken-in feel. The new version of the shoe also features a semi-translucent sole unit with a rounded aesthetic.

Currently, any official information regarding the upcoming launch is not available. So, stay tuned to learn further details.

